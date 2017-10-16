How Doctors’ Conversations Differ From Private to Public Social Networks?
Only at Social Media in Pharma
Adam's expertise lies in engaging with Online Healthcare Professional (HCP) conversations in order to understand how healthcare and pharmaceutical interventions can be more effective at meeting the needs of HCPs and their patients.
The Senior Research Analyst will present on Day 2 and explain the differences between a public and private network in the context of healthcare, how doctors’ activities and behaviours vary in the 2 spaces and what can be learned from comparing doctor conversations.
"The greatest challenge for the pharmaceutical industry is to get up to speed and start leading the way. Digital innovation moves so quickly and the pharmaceutical industry, with all its resources, should be at the forefront of this change, developing new technologies and ways of thinking."
- Adam Doggett
Hear more from Adam at Social Media in Pharma this January 2018, as he presents 'Interaction in Social Media - How Doctors’ Conversations Differ From Private to Public Social Networks?'
Don't Forget...
Put learnings into practise, with the interactive half-day post-conference workshop, presented by LucidQuest on the 24th January 2018 at, 08:30am - 12:30pm.
The workshop will focus on how stakeholders can combine the latest advancements in Social Media /Social Networking and Strategic Competitive Intelligence in order to uncover opportunities and threats for their companies and brands. Workshop participants will also be provided with a short step-by-step guide on how to integrate SM / SN, and leverage collected data in their competitive intelligence efforts.
Workshop Leaders: Timos Papagatsias, CEO, LucidQuest | Elvira Dragas, Partner, LucidQuest
For more information on all sessions, view the full agenda: www.social-media-pharma.com/ein
For those looking to attend there is currently a £200 early-bird saving by October 31st
SMi Presents the 10th Annual Conference:
Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Date: 22nd – 23rd January 2017
Location: Kensington, London
Website: www.social-media-pharma.com/ein
---end---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Pav Solanki
SMi Group
2078276048
email us here