Only at Social Media in Pharma

It was a great event. Very thought provoking. Liked to hear the new ideas + understand how social media can continue to be intergrated” — Eli Lilly

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi are thrilled to welcome Adam Doggett, Senior Research Analyst, CREATION onto the speaker panel for their 10th annual Social Media in Pharma conference! www.social-media-pharma.com/ein Adam's expertise lies in engaging with Online Healthcare Professional (HCP) conversations in order to understand how healthcare and pharmaceutical interventions can be more effective at meeting the needs of HCPs and their patients.The Senior Research Analyst will present on Day 2 and explain the differences between a public and private network in the context of healthcare, how doctors’ activities and behaviours vary in the 2 spaces and what can be learned from comparing doctor conversations."The greatest challenge for the pharmaceutical industry is to get up to speed and start leading the way. Digital innovation moves so quickly and the pharmaceutical industry, with all its resources, should be at the forefront of this change, developing new technologies and ways of thinking."- Adam DoggettHear more from Adam at Social Media in Pharma this January 2018, as he presents 'Interaction in Social Media - How Doctors’ Conversations Differ From Private to Public Social Networks ?'Don't Forget...Put learnings into practise, with the interactive half-day post-conference workshop, presented by LucidQuest on the 24th January 2018 at, 08:30am - 12:30pm.The workshop will focus on how stakeholders can combine the latest advancements in Social Media /Social Networking and Strategic Competitive Intelligence in order to uncover opportunities and threats for their companies and brands. Workshop participants will also be provided with a short step-by-step guide on how to integrate SM / SN, and leverage collected data in their competitive intelligence efforts.Workshop Leaders: Timos Papagatsias, CEO, LucidQuest | Elvira Dragas, Partner, LucidQuestFor more information on all sessions, view the full agenda: www.social-media-pharma.com/ein For those looking to attend there is currently a £200 early-bird saving by October 31stSMi Presents the 10th Annual Conference:Social Media in the Pharmaceutical IndustryDate: 22nd – 23rd January 2017Location: Kensington, LondonWebsite: www.social-media-pharma.com/ein ---end---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk