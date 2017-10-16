Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Heated Clothing Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Summary

Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.Normal insulation works by trapping body heat, so if it gets wet from sweat or rain, or if a person stops exercising, the insulation may not keep them warm. With heated garments, a person can keep warm even if they are resting and not producing heat, or if their coat is damp from sweat.

Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.Normal insulation works by trapping body heat, so if it gets wet from sweat or rain, or if a person stops exercising, the insulation may not keep them warm. With heated garments, a person can keep warm even if they are resting and not producing heat, or if their coat is damp from sweat. 

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows: 
Venture Heat 
Gerbing 
S&THONG 
EXO2 
Ravean 
Warm & Safe 
Volt Resistance 
Blaze Wear 
Warmthru 
Milwaukee Tool 
Gears Canada 

The global Heated Clothing market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc. 

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows: 
Heated Jackets 
Heated Pants 
Heated Accessories 
Others 

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows: 
Outdoor Sports 
Outdoor Construction 
Others 

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows: 
Asia-Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents 

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Objectives of Research 
1.1.1 Definition 
1.1.2 Specifications 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 by Type 
1.2.1.1 Heated Jackets 
1.2.1.2 Heated Pants 
1.2.1.3 Heated Accessories 
1.2.1.4 Others 
1.2.2 by Application 
1.2.2.1 Outdoor Sports 
1.2.2.2 Outdoor Construction 
1.2.2.3 Others 
1.2.3 by Regions 

2 Industry Chain 
2.1 Industry Chain Structure 
2.2 Upstream 
2.3 Market 
2.3.1 SWOT 
2.3.2 Dynamics 

8 Major Vendors 
8.1 Venture Heat 
8.1.2 Profile 
8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.2 Gerbing 
8.2.1 Profile 
8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.3 S&THONG 
8.3.1 Profile 
8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.4 EXO2 
8.4.1 Profile 
8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.5 Ravean 
8.5.1 Profile 
8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.6 Warm & Safe 
8.6.1 Profile 
8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.7 Volt Resistance 
8.7.1 Profile 
8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.8 Blaze Wear 
8.8.1 Profile 
8.8.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.9 Warmthru 
8.9.1 Profile 
8.9.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.10 Milwaukee Tool 
8.10.1 Profile 
8.10.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin) 
8.11 Gears Canada 

