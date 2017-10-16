Global Heated Clothing Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022
Summary
Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.Normal insulation works by trapping body heat, so if it gets wet from sweat or rain, or if a person stops exercising, the insulation may not keep them warm. With heated garments, a person can keep warm even if they are resting and not producing heat, or if their coat is damp from sweat.
Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.Normal insulation works by trapping body heat, so if it gets wet from sweat or rain, or if a person stops exercising, the insulation may not keep them warm. With heated garments, a person can keep warm even if they are resting and not producing heat, or if their coat is damp from sweat.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Venture Heat
Gerbing
S&THONG
EXO2
Ravean
Warm & Safe
Volt Resistance
Blaze Wear
Warmthru
Milwaukee Tool
Gears Canada
The global Heated Clothing market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Heated Jackets
Heated Pants
Heated Accessories
Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Outdoor Sports
Outdoor Construction
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
