Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Aviation Life Rafts 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.76% and Forecast to 2021”
Aviation Life Rafts Market 2017
Aviation life rafts must be able to accommodate all the occupants of an aircraft in the case of emergency. Each raft must be equipped with a locator light (approved as per TSO-C85 or C85a standards), pyrotechnic signaling device, and a survival kit. Aircraft also have enough number of life rafts on board so that even if the largest life raft is inoperative (due to some failures), the remaining will accommodate all the passengers of the aircraft. This contingent measure is practiced to ensure optimum safety of occupants on board an aircraft. Also, as per the guidelines of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), any aircraft flying long-haul routes over ocean should have a minimum of two life rafts.
The analysts forecast the global aviation life rafts market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aviation life rafts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installations of life rafts in commercial aviation industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Aviation Life Rafts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• EAM WORLDWIDE
• Revere Survival
• Survival Products
• WINSLOW LIFERAFT COMPANY
• Zodiac Aerospace
Other prominent vendors
• C&M Marine Aviation Services
• Switlik
Market driver
• Implementation of stringent regulatory standards on safety equipment
Market challenge
• Removal of life rafts from aircraft flying within 400 nautical miles from coast
Market trend
• Implementation of coated fabric for life rafts
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by seating capacity
• Global aviation life rafts market segmentation by seating capacity
• Global large-sized aviation life rafts market
• Global medium-sized aviation life rafts market
• Global small-sized aviation life rafts market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation of global aviation life rafts market
• Aviation life rafts market in Americas
• Aviation life rafts market in EMEA
• Aviation life rafts market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Implementation of coated fabric for life rafts
• Use of auto-inflatable life rafts
• Use of RFID-based life vests in aircraft
PART 11: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued
