Anti-Infective Drugs' Largest Market Grinds To A Halt

Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market By Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In North America, which accounts for over 30% of the global market, sales of drugs to treat or prevent infectious diseases are rising at a negligible 0.1% year on year. Another large market, Western Europe, is also growing slowly at a meagre 2.35% annually. Sales in South America and Africa are booming, rising at an annual 8.7% and 8.9% respectively, but these are small markets. The only substantial high growth market region is Asia Pacific, accounting for 20% of the global total and growing at 7% a year. Thus Asia Pacific is the region that presents the best opportunities for manufacturers of anti-infective drugs, although competition in the region is fierce: sales of low-priced generic versions of out-of-patent drugs are highly significant.

The global growth of the anti-infective drugs market, held back by the slow rise in the largest regions, is around 3% a year.

Infectious diseases are disorders caused by pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. These diseases can be transmitted or spread from one person to another through direct or indirect contact. Anti-infective drugs are used to treat or prevent these infectious diseases by inhibiting the spread of an infectious agent (static) or by killing the infectious agent (cidal). The main anti-infective drugs include antibiotics, antifungals, antimalarial agents, antituberculosis agents, antiviral agents, penicillins, sulfonamides and tetracyclines.

In the developed world, the incidence of the major kinds of lethal infectious illness has subtantially reduced despite periodic viral epidemics such as 'flu and the recent return of tuberculosis affecting small numbers of patients. That helps explain the low rate of growth of the anti-infective drugs market in North America and Western Europe and why the opportunities for anti-infective drugs manufacturers there are limited. In the less developed world, fatal diseases such as malaria still have high prevalence, while climatic conditions encourage fungal and bacterial illness. This helps account for the high growth rates for anti-infective drugs in South America, Africa and Asia Pacific.

USA pharmaceuticals companies Gilead Sciences and Merck are the market leaders in anti-infective drug sales, followed by the British drug manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline. Just under 60% of the global total is split among small producers outside the top ten in the market.

One of the trends shaping the market is an increased demand for new medicines for drug-resistant infections. The demand for new drug candidates for antimicrobial resistant infections is increasing. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern to global public health as it resulted in long duration of illness, the requirement of additional tests and use of more expensive drugs. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi change and adapted to drugs when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anthelmintics and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally 4,80,000 people are developing multi-drug resistant TB each year and drug resistance is starting to complicate the treatment of malaria and HIV as well. Companies are investing in developing the new drug candidates to treat drug-resistant infections. For instance, in 2014, Cubist Pharmaceuticals launched a new antibiotic Zerbaxa (ceftolozane/tazobactam) for complicated intra-abdominal infections, complicated urinary tract infections and also for infections of the kidney (pyelonephritis) . Also, Johnson & Johnson launched Sirturo (bedaquiline) for pulmonary multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. In November 2013, Roche and Polyphor Ltd have entered into a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize Polyphor’s investigational macrocycle antibiotic, POL7080 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterial infections which become resistant to many antibiotic treatments.

Where to Learn More

Read Anti-infective Drugs Market Global Report 2017 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others (Antihelmethic, Antiprotozoal)

Companies Mentioned: Pfizer Inc., GlaxosmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Sanofi

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

