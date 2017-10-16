Retailing in Estonia Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

Service Station Retailing in Estonia

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Service Station Retailing in Estonia”

"Service Station Retailing in Estonia 2017", a Sector Report by provides an executive-level overview of the Estonian service station market today, with values and volumes up to 2017. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the fuel market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from service station retail databases. It provides: National Fuel Volumes and Values. Breakdown of the top five fuel retailers shop, car wash, company owned, motorway and unmanned sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country.

Total fuel consumption in Estonia increased by 1.4% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Alexela Oil has the largest service station network, at 71 sites, amounting to 14.7% of the national network. The total number of service stations with a shop increased by 8.5% to 295 sites in 2016. The total number of service stations with a car wash in Estonia decreased by 22.1% to 94 sites as retailers closed low volume sites.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2385391-service-station-retailing-in-estonia-2017-market-and-competitor-data-and

Scope

- Total fuel consumption in Estonia increased by 1.4% in 2016 compared to the previous year.

- Alexela Oil has the largest service station network, at 71 sites, amounting to 14.7% of the national network.

- The total number of service stations with a shop increased by 8.5% to 295 sites in 2016.

- The total number of service stations with a car wash in Estonia decreased by 22.1% to 94 sites as retailers closed low volume sites.

Key points to buy

- Identify who are the top five players in Estonia and how many fuel outlets, motorway & unmanned sites, shops & car wash they have.

- Plan effect market strategies by uncovering market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in the market.

- Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

- Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used.

Table of Contents

Service Station Competitor Overview

Service Station Market Overview

Competitor ranking in 2015 compared to 2016

Market Size - Neste

Market Size - Circle K

Market Size - Olerex

Market Size - Alexela Oil

Market Size - Favora

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.