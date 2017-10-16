Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On- “Fungicides 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.20% and Forecast to 2021”

Fungicides Market 2017

Diseases are a common occurrence among plants, creating a significant economic impact on yield and quality. Therefore, managing diseases is an essential part of the production for most crops. Fungal infection is one of the topmost causes of crop loss worldwide. Fungicides are used for both prevention and control of fungal diseases that affect plants. They may be selective for specific diseases or non-selective, with wide-spectrum activity against multiple fungal diseases. The use of fungicides varies based on the crop type. Broadly, there are three main reasons behind the use of fungicide: (a) To control a disease during the developmental stages of a crop. (b) To enhance the productivity of a crop. (c) To improve the shelf life and quality of harvested plants and produce.

The analysts forecast the global fungicides market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fungicides market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC,

• Europe,

• MEA,

• North America,

• South America



The report, Global Fungicides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Bayer

• FMC

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Syngenta

Other prominent vendors

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

• American Vanguard Corporation

• Isagro

• ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA

• NIPPON SODA

• UPI

Market driver

• Increasing food demand and agricultural land scarcity

Market challenge

• Genetically modified crops hampering use of fungicides

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of bio-based fungicides

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global fungicides market by type

• Global synthetic fungicides market

• Global biofungicides market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global fungicides market by application

• Global fungicides market for fruits and vegetables

• Global fungicides market for cereals and grains

• Global fungicides market for oilseeds and pulses

• Global fungicides market for other applications

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global fungicides market by geography

• Fungicides market in APAC

• Fungicides market in Europe

• Fungicides market in South America

• Fungicides market in North America

• Fungicides market in MEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing popularity of bio-based fungicides

• IPM: New method of crop protection

• New breeding techniques gaining importance

PART 12: Vendor landscape

