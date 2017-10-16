Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Manuka Honey Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Manuka Honey Market 2017 Global and Regional Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017

Manuka Honey Market 2017 Global and Regional Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis.

Global and Regional Manuka Honey market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Comvita
Manuka Health
Arataki Honey
Watson & Son
Streamland
Pure Honey New Zealand
Ora Honey
Capilano
Nature’s Way 

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
UMF 5+
UMF 10+
UMF 15+
UMF 20+

By Application
Digestion and inflammation treatment
Wound-care & skincare products
Others 

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 UMF 5+
1.1.2.2 UMF 10+
1.1.2.3 UMF 15+
1.1.2.4 UMF 20+
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Digestion and inflammation treatment
1.1.3.2 Wound-care & skincare products
1.1.3.3 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

…..

6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Comvita
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Manuka Health
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Arataki Honey
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 Watson & Son
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Streamland
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Pure Honey New Zealand
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Ora Honey
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Capilano
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Nature’s Way
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 

