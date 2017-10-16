Retailing in Czech Republic Market 2017-Facilitate Decision-Making Based on Strong Historic and Forecast Data

Service Station Retailing in the Czech Republic

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Service Station Retailing in the Czech Republic”

"Service Station Retailing in the Czech Republic 2017", a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Czech service station market today, with values and volumes up to 2017. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the fuel market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalData’s service station retail databases. It provides: National Fuel Volumes and Values. Breakdown of the top five fuel retailers shop, car wash, company owned, motorway and unmanned sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country.

Total fuel consumption in the Czech Republic increased by 3.0% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Benzina AS (PKN Orlen) has the largest service station network, at 363 sites, amounting to 10.1% of the national network. The top five fuel retailers in the Czech Republic accounted for 44.3% of the number of service station shops in the country. The total number of service stations with a car wash in the Czech Republic increased by 7.2% to 1,105 sites as retailers invested in these facilities.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2385389-service-station-retailing-in-the-czech-republic-2017-market-and-competitor

Scope

- Total fuel consumption in the Czech Republic increased by 3.0% in 2016 compared to the previous year.

- Benzina AS (PKN Orlen) has the largest service station network, at 363 sites, amounting to 10.1% of the national network.

- The top five fuel retailers in the Czech Republic accounted for 44.3% of the number of service station shops in the country.

- The total number of service stations with a car wash in the Czech Republic increased by 7.2% to 1,105 sites as retailers invested in these facilities.

Key points to buy

- Identify who are the top five players in the Czech Republic and how many fuel outlets, motorway & unmanned sites, shops & car wash they have.

- Plan effect market strategies by uncovering market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in the market.

- Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

- Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used.

Table of Contents

Service Station Competitor Overview

Service Station Market Overview

Competitor ranking in 2015 compared to 2016

Market Size - Benzina AS (PKN Orlen)

Market Size - Shell

Market Size - OMV

Market Size - Slovnaft (MOL)

Market Size - Pap Oil

Service Station Shop Network

Service Station Shops - Benzina AS (PKN Orlen)

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.