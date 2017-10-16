Exceptional speaker line-up for Ophthalmic Drugs
Hear from Santen, Novaliq GmBh, Aptar Pharma and moreLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only 6 weeks remain until Europe's Leading Ophthalmic Drugs Conference and here is why you cannot afford to miss out! www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/ein
With incredible representation from our pharma industry experts, they will help tackle every possible obstacle you may face through real-life case studies. Gain insight into latest approaches in key areas such as ocular diseases, drug delivery, pre-clinical and clinical trials, computer technologies and therapies for diabetic macular oedema.
Agenda highlights will include a spotlight on therapies for glaucoma, development of efficient drug delivery systems and current trends in novel non- surgical interventions.
Spotlight:
Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery for various glaucoma treatments will address the use of conjugate drugs and a new prostaglandin drug product co-developed by Santen, called 'Omidenepag Isopropyl.' - Naj Sharif, Executive Director in R&D, Head, Global Alliances & External Research, Santen Inc
Non-Aqueous, preservative-free ocular drug delivery technology with unique properties:
One of the biggest challenges currently facing the pharmaceutical industry is the development of more efficient drug delivery systems. For instance, the anterior part of the eye is amongst the most readily accessible organs, in terms of location in the human body; however, drug delivery to eye tissue is particularly problematic. This is reflected by the notoriously poor bioavailability of topical ocular drug formulations of 5% or less. - Bernhard Guenther, Co-Founder, Chief Innovation Officer, Novaliq GmbH
New Technologies in Ophthalmic Drug Delivery:
Poor Patient Compliance is a major impediment to effective treatments in eye care. By bringing in new technologies will help ease the situation and enable patients to become comfortable during treatment. Also, monitoring systems for clinical trials are a revolutionary method to ease work of clinicians and make clinical data more reliable. Other factors to be discussed are the novel drug delivery systems and how they can contribute to patient adherence, which have been approved by the FDA. - Matthias Birkhoff, Vice President Business Development, Aptar Pharma
Companies Attending:
Santen Inc, Shire, Novartis, Roche, NightstaRx, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Envisia Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Oxford BioMedica, Novaliq GmbH, Alimera Sciences, Aptar Pharma and PharmaMedic Consultancy Ltd and more.
Booked Last Week:
Biozep AS, NanOptima Limited, Ora Inc and Roche
