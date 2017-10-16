Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Hammocks 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.45% and Forecast to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Hammocks Market 2017

Hammocks are pieces of fabric, rope, or net that are suspended between two anchor points. This is usually accomplished by the use of a metal ring or a carabiner that is attached to a tree or a post using a sling or a nail. A varied range of camping equipment that includes hammocks, sleeping bags, tents, and backpacks are used for activities like camping, hiking, and climbing. Camping equipment may vary in size, insulation, design, material, temperature rating, and other parameters.

The analysts forecast the global hammocks market to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hammocks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390628-global-hammocks-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Hammocks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ban Mai

• Dalian Eaglesight

• Danlong Hammocks

• Inca Hammocks

• Lucky Johnny Hammock

Other prominent vendors

• Second May International

• Eagles Nest Outfitters

• Bamboo Village

• ATC Furniture

• Bliss Hammocks

• KW Hammock

• PAWLEYS ISLAND HAMMOCKS

• Best Choice Products

• Vivere

• Prime Garden

Market driver

• Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Popularity of rocking chair hammocks

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2390628-global-hammocks-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Related market: Global camping equipment market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global hammocks market

PART 06: Porter's five forces

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Global hammocks market by type

PART 08: Market segmentation by style

• Global hammocks market by style

• Global hammock chair market

• Global Mayan hammocks market

• Global Brazilian hammocks market

• Global Nicaraguan/Mexican hammocks market

• Global Venezuelan hammocks market

PART 09: Market segmentation by material

• Global hammocks market by material

• Global nylon hammocks market

• Global rope hammocks market

• Global canvas hammocks market

• Global other hammocks market

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Global hammocks market by geography

• Hammocks market in Americas

• Hammocks market in EMEA

• Hammocks market in APAC

• US

• Germany

• France

• China

• Brazil

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Rising focus of vendors on comfort-enhancing products

• Growing popularity of hammocks among college students

• Popularity of rocking chair hammocks

• Growing online retail channel

PART 14: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued