Eastern Europe Savory Snacks Sector Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2021

Eastern Europe Savory Snacks Sector

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks Sector”

"Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks Sector", report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, health & wellness analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The Eastern Europe Savory Snacks sector is the fourth largest in the world in value and volume terms. Processed snacks is the largest market in the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks sector, while ethnic/traditional snacks market is expected to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. Amongst all the countries in Eastern Europe, Russia is the largest market in value and volume terms. However, Ukraine Savory Snacks sector is forecast to grow at the fastest pace in volume terms during 2016-2021.The focus on health & wellness (H&W) is significantly lower in the Eastern Europe region compared to the global levels.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks sector. It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of Savory Snacks by markets across countries in the Eastern Europe region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Savory Snacks sector during 2011-2021. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of Savory Snacks in 2016. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering Savory Snacks with Health & Wellness attributes in the same year.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of the countries in the region covering value growth during 2016-2021, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in Eastern Europe , besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks sector in 2016. It covers five distribution channels - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & Drinks Specialists, Convenience Stores, Dollar Stores, which include Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, and Others that include - Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs and Others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2016) and growth analysis (during 2011-2021) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Savory Snacks.

Table of Contents

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Region analysis)

3. Identifying high potential countries in Eastern Europe

4. Market size and growth analysis (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

5. Country Profiles (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

6. Success Stories

7. Company and Brand Analysis

8. Health & Wellness Analysis

9. Key Distribution Channels

10. Key Packaging Formats

11. Challenges and Future Outlook

12. Appendix

..CONTINUED

