Availability Without Prescription Boosts The US, Chinese And Japanese Markets For Gastrointestinal Drugs

Global Gastrointestinal Market By Country

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA and Japan are the countries where the markets for drugs to treat illnesses of the stomach and intestines are the largest. The US market accounts for over 15% of global sales and Japan for just under 10% of these medications by value. Their growth rates, however, at about 4.5% and 4% respectively per annum, are surpassed by those of China and India at 6.4% and 7.7%. China's is the only market which combines a large share of the total market and rapid growth: it is worth $4.2 billion or nearly 8% of the global total which is worth approaching $60 billion a year. Despite fierce competition and the presence of large numbers of producers of generic drugs, this probably makes China a particularly attractive market for gastrointestinal drug manufacturers.

The gastrointestinal diseases drugs market covers medicines used for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease, perianal infections, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome. The key gastrointestinal drugs include anti-peptic agents (antacids, antagonists, proton pump inhibitors, sucralfate, and misoprostol), antiemetics, adsorbents, anticholinergics, opiates, intestinal flora modifiers, emollient/surfactants, hyperosmotic, saline, and stimulant/irritants.

Many of these drugs can be bought without prescription in pharmacies or supermarkets and convenience stores. This widespread availability and often low unit price are factors that boost sales in poor areas of rich countries like the USA, where many other drugs are very high in price and in China, with its still low, though growing, GDP per capita.

The market for gastrointestinal drugs is quite fragmented, with above 70% shared among the many small companies outside the leading 7 and only one company, Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals, having an market share that approaches 10%. The second and third largest companies in the market are Allergan of the USA and the Danish Novo Nordisk, each with shares a little over 5% of the total.

One of the trends shaping the market is a development of cost-effective new medications to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Drug manufacturing companies are offering biosimilars for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Over the last decade, biologics have gained an important place for treatment of moderate to severe Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). However, the treatment cost has gone up with the use of the biologics. Biosimilars are copy versions of approved original biological medicines whose patents have expired. The use of biosimilars is cost-effective and can reduce the price per mg from 25% to 40%. For example, CT-P13 (Remsima, Inflectra), a biosimilar of infliximab (Remicade) was approved by European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2013 and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016. This drug is being widely used to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The gastrointestinal disorders drugs market is slowing shifting to the usage of biologics as opposed to treatment with traditional drugs for some indications. This market report excludes biologics used for treating these disorders.

