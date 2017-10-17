Large Populations In Subtropical Regions Offer Best Opportunities To Dermatology Drug Manufacturers

Global Dermatology Market By Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific's large population living in subtropical regions and its growing GDP per capita explain why its market for dermatology drugs was only slightly smaller than that of North America in 2016 and was growing faster. By 2020 the two regions' markets will be of similar size. They will be worth $23 billion a year between them, so accounting for 60% of the global total. The Middle Eastern and South American markets are also growing rapidly, though their smaller populations limit their attractiveness to pharma manufacturers by comparison with Asia Pacific.

The global market for dermatology drugs is a comparatively small one, representing 3.5% of the global market for pharma as a whole.

Dermatology drugs are used for the treatment of skin conditions such as dermatitis (including eczema), rosacea, hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, onychomycosis, hair loss, acne, immune disorders (including psoriasis), microbial infections (bacterial, fungal, and viral), vascular and pigmented lesion removal, common warts, seborrheic keratosis, and other skin diseases.

Dermatological disease incidence is high in tropical and subtropical regions with large populations; this partly explains the size and growth of the Asia Pacfic dermatological drugs market. Another factor is the sale of many of these drugs without prescription so that limited access to medical services does not hold back the market, especially as the populations urbanise.

The leading competitor in the global market for dermatology drugs is the USA's Johnson & Johnson, closely followed by Allergan, which is headquarted in Dublin, Eire, and Galderma, with its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. These three companies share about a third of the market between them. Nearly 50% is split among a large number of small pharma businesses.

One of the trends in the dermatology drugs market shaping the market is a continuous investment into new drug types to treat skin diseases. One of the examples is immune modulators. Pharmaceutical companies are offering new drugs referred to as immune modulators for the treatment of skin diseases such as eczema. Eczema is a chronic skin condition caused by the lack of skin proteins, that results in inflammation and irritation in the skin. These drugs are used to externally treat the skin without changing the immune system of the body. In addition, unlike topical steroids, these new medications do not cause thinning of the skin and breaking of superficial blood vessels. Tacrolimus (Protopic) and Pimecrolimus (Elidel) are major drugs available for the treatment of eczema.

