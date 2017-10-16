Large Populations And High Economic Growth Rates Offer The Best Opportunities For Neurology Drug Manufacturers

Central Nervous System Drugs Market By Country

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for drugs to treat diseases of the brain, spinal cord and nerves in Brazil, India, Russia and China (the BRICs) will all grow at 10% a year or above up to 2020. In the case of China and India this follows on from growth at this high level since 2010. Although the BRICs currently account for only a small proportion of the world's market for these drugs - 10% in 2016 - their large populations and high economic growth rates mean that they present good opportunities for manufacturers of central nervous system drugs.

In contrast with the rapid growth in the BRICs, the neurological drugs market in the USA, easily the world's largest, has been sluggish at 4%, though growing at a slightly faster 6% going forward. The Western European countries and Japan also have only moderate growth in the markets for these central nervous system drugs, so helping to hold back global growth to 5%. The global market will be worth $83 billion in 2020, around 8% of the total for all pharma.

Drugs for neurological diseases are used to treat disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias, cerebrovascular diseases including stroke, migraine and other headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, neuroinfections, traumatic disorders of the nervous system due to head trauma, and neurological disorders as a result of malnutrition.

In the BRICs, greater affordability of treatment resulting from growing GDP per capita and to some degree the advent of low-price generics help account for growth in the markets for these drugs.

The top selling neurological medication brands in 2016 include Copaxone, Lyrica, and Tecfidera. The market for these drugs is more concentrated than that for most drugs, as the leading ten competitors account for two-thirds of the total instead of, as in the case of cardiovascular drugs, around one-third. America's Biogen is the market leader, closely followed by the Swiss Hoffman-La Roche, both with close to 12% of global sales; the USA's Johnson and Johnson is in third place with an about 9% share.

One of the trends shaping the market is a partnership with technology companies. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with technology companies and incorporating wearables in clinical studies and for research and development of CNS disease treatments. These wearable devices make use of sensors to detect early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease such as tremors, slowness and stiffness in patients. Researchers use this data to gain insights about the disease and potential drug reactions, and thus reduce the time for trials by 30% to 50%. For instance, in 2016, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research collaborated with specialty drugmaker Cynapsus Therapeutics and Intel to integrate wearable technology in a Phase-III clinical trial of APL-130277, an experimental drug for Parkinson’s disease. Biogen, a leading CNS drugmaker is using Fitbit, a smart wearable tracker, to better understand multiple sclerosis in patient studies, and the technology is expected to extend in Alzheimer’s disease research.

Where to Learn More

Read Central Nervous System Drugs Market Global Report 2017 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anaesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS Drugs

Companies Mentioned: Pfizer Inc., Biogen Idec, Novartis AG, Otsuka, and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

