Automotive Braking System 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 2.88% and Forecast to 2021

Automotive Braking System Market 2017

An automotive braking system is a group of hydraulic, electronic, and mechanical components actively used to stop a moving vehicle. The braking system in a vehicle converts the kinetic energy of the wheels into thermal energy produced by the brake thus stopping the vehicle. The speed of a vehicle is inversely proportional to the friction applied on the vehicle, which in turn is directly proportional to the braking of the vehicle.

The analysts forecast the global automotive braking system market to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive braking system market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Automotive Braking System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• Continental

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• WABCO

• Brembo

Other prominent vendors

• DENSO

• Bendix

• Jiaozuo Brake

• Nissin Brake

• Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Market driver

• Increasing demand for safety measures to reduce accidental injuries

Market challenge

• High dependency on advanced systems leading toward unreliability over these systems

Market trend

• Integration of air disc brakes in commercial vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Definition and functions

• Types of braking systems

• Types of brake actuation systems

• Product life cycle of brake actuation systems

• Government regulations on braking systems

• Value Chain Analysis

• Key highlights of the global automotive braking system market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by braking types

• The global automotive braking system market based on type of braking system

PART 07: Market segmentation by vehicle types

• The global automotive braking system market based on types of vehicles

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Geographic segmentation of the automotive braking system market

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market Drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

