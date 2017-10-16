Global Battery Recycling Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2022

Battery Recycling -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery Recycling Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Battery Recycling -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

The Global Battery recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % during 2017-2022. Battery contains harmful substances such as lead, cadmium and so on, which is very much dangerous for the environment. Such kind of materials can cause air pollution, soil pollution if such kind of batteries were untreated. Battery recycling is the termed used when the battery is recycled or reused. In recycling all the valuable and precious earthy metals can be taken out of the battery. Collection, crushing, sorting, sieving, hydro metallurgic process (or any other processes according to the battery type) this are the processes used in recycling battery. Global battery recycling market is growing at a very high rate owing to rising government initiatives/ supports towards battery recycling. Government has prepared many rules and regulation regarding battery recycling such as battery act and universal waste rule and so on. Apart from this rising environmental concern regarding used batteries, scarcity of earth’s metal, and so on.

Though low yield of recycling battery, low awareness regarding battery recycling in end users, issues in managing battery recycling sites and so on can acts as a restraint in the growth of the global battery recycling market. On the other hand urbanization in emerging market, overgrowing automotive sector and so on may acts as an opportunity in the growth of battery recycling market in the upcoming five years.

Geographical Insights

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. European region is leading the global battery recycling market owing to rising demand for battery recycling services due to high awareness in consumers, end users regarding advantages of battery recycling, high government initiatives towards environment protection, and huge support for recyclers in the form of compensation and very strict norms, rules and regulations towards proper disposal of used batteries. North America is following Europe majorly due to government’s initiatives toward battery recycling, Mexico is leading the North American region. Asia pacific region is growing at a fastest growth due to rising automotive sector in this region, reduced labor cost associated with battery recycling and so on will boost the APAC region in the forecasted time period.

Competitive Insights:

The Key Players in the Global Battery recycling market Include Accurec Recycling Gmbh, Aqua Metals, Battery Solutions, Battery Solutions, Inc., Call2recyle, Com2 Recycling Solutions, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Exide Technologies, G&P Batteries, Gopher Resource, Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd, Johnson Controls, Kinbursky Brothers Inc., Metalex Products Limited, Raw Materials Company, Recupyl S.A.S, Retriev Technologies Inc, Teck Resources Limited, Terrapure Environmental, The Doe Run Company, Umicore, Vinton Batteries, World Logistics Inc. and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global Battery recycling market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of process, components, type, end users and regional outlook.

1. Global Battery recycling Market Research And Analysis, By process

2. Global Battery recycling Market Research And Analysis, By components

3. Global Battery recycling Market Research And Analysis, By type

4. Global Battery recycling Market Research And Analysis, By End Users

5. Global Battery recycling market Research And Analysis, By Region

