Adoption of Renewable Energy Resources to Fuel the Growth of Portable Solar Charger Market in Future

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global portable solar charger market is segmented into product type such as solar trickle charger, clamshell solar charger, folding solar charger and backpacks solar charger. Among these segments, clamshell solar charger segment is expected to occupy the top position in portable solar charger market. Further, increasing sale of electronic gadget units is anticipated to intensify the growth of clamshell solar charger segment. Moreover, features such as compact, waterproof, lightweight and rugged design are increasing the penetration of clamshell solar chargers.

Global portable solar charger market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market of portable solar charger was held at a valuation of USD 20,498.4 Million in 2016. Factors such as environmental and energy saving concerns, rising disposable income and favorable government initiatives are expected to propel the growth of portable solar charger during the forecast period.

North America captured the largest market share of overall portable solar charger in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income, presence of various manufacturers and encouragement by government to adopt renewable energy products are the fuelling the growth of portable solar charger market in the region. Asia Pacific portable solar charger market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Environmental and Energy Saving Concerns

Rising consumer awareness about the environmental benefits of solar powered products is anticipated to positively impact the growth of portable solar charger market. Further, increasing energy saving concerns among the people is expected to strengthen the growth of portable solar charger market. Moreover, consumer electronic industries are focusing towards the development and manufacturing of solar energy products owing to the increasing preference of consumer for environment friendly products.

Government Initiatives and Regulation

Government of various countries such as U.S., India and China are encouraging the citizens to adopt solar energy products which are further anticipated to impel the growth of portable solar charger market. Moreover, government sponsorship to solar product manufacturing companies is envisioned to strengthen the market of portable solar charger.

Although, high cost of portable solar chargers and poor quality products by local manufacturing companies are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global portable solar charger market in the near future.

The report titled “Portable Solar Charger Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global portable solar charger market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global portable solar charger market which includes company profiling of Philips Electronics, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Solar Tab Limited, Poweradd, Solio Battery Products, Solar Frontier K.K., Goal Zero, Anker Technology Co. Ltd., Suntrica Ltd. and empo-ni. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global portable solar charger market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

To know more about this research, kindly visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/portable-solar-charger-market-global-demand-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2023/247

