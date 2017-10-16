Oil and gas Norway Market 2017- Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

Norway Johan Castberg Project Panorama

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Norway Johan Castberg Project Panorama - Oil and Gas Upstream Analysis Report”

Norway Johan Castberg Project Panorama, latest release, presents a comprehensive overview of the asset. This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2385410-norway-johan-castberg-project-panorama-oil-and-gas-upstream-analysis-report

Scope

- Overview of the asset based on an analysis of the economic indicators

- Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return

- Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with analysis on the asset’s future outlook

- Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced

- Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability

- Individual valuations for equity holders

- Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors

Key points to buy

- Understand the economic and non-economic factors that affect production of an asset

- Benefit from an asset valuation derived from detailed research and modeling by our analysts

- Basic view of various scenarios and its effect on the asset for risk or strategy planning

- Utilize the quantitative and qualitative evaluation to ascertain trends within the region to inform decision making

- Identify economic trends of an asset to determine investment requirements

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2. Project Panorama

3. Project Update

4. Outlook

5. Asset Summary

6. Development Overview

7. Geology

8. Challenges

9. Reserves and Production

10. Economic Analysis

11. Appendix

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us

Email Us at : sales@wiseguyreports.com

Reach Us at : +1 339 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (US)