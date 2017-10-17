Mounting Health and Security Concerns Among the Population is Projected to Bolster the Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

Electronic nose or e-nose is defined as a device that identifies the specific components odor. E-nose uses electronic sensing for comparisons,

The global electronic nose (e-nose) market is segmented into end-user such as food and beverages industry, environmental monitoring, healthcare and others. Among these segments, food and beverages industry segment is expected to witness a sizeable growth during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Additionally, growing demand from food and beverages industry for detection of freshness and quality of food product is envisioned to flourish the growth of electronic nose (e-nose) market across the globe.

Global electronic nose (e-nose) market is expected to register a notable CAGR by the end of 2024. Moreover, the global electronic nose (e-nose) market is projected to reach at considerable revenue during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The market of electronic nose (e-nose) is expanding on the back of rising usage of electronic nose (e-nose) for defense against leakage of hazardous gases.

The metal oxide semi-conductor sensors (MOS) segment by technology type is expected to post a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of metal oxide semi-conductor sensors (MOS) segment is riding on the back of growing environmental concerns. In terms of geography, North America region captured the biggest market of electronic nose (e-nose) across the globe. Further, U.S. contributed the largest share of electronic nose (e-nose) market in North America region owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced sensing devices. Further, Asia-Pacific region is most lucrative market of electronic nose (e-nose) due to increase in number of production industry.

Advancement in sensing technology

Introduction of advance technology for sensing purposes along with increasing research and development activities in the field of electronic nose (e-nose) by major players is projected to flourish the growth of electronic nose (e-nose) market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others is believed to positively impact the growth of electronic nose (e-nose) market.

Growing demand for various sectors

Mounting demand for electronic nose (e-nose) from healthcare sector due to its non-invasive property to diagnose the patient and increasing measures taken by exporting countries to certify the quality of product are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of Electronic Nose (e-nose) Market. Furthermore, strict regulations taken by government regarding health and security are also predicted to expand the market of electronic nose (e-nose) by the end of 2024.

On the contrary, high cost of electronic nose (e-nose) devices is anticipated to dampen the market of electronic nose (e-nose) market. Moreover, low adoption rate of advanced technological devices in underdeveloped and developing nations is also projected to hinder the market of electronic nose (e-nose) during the forecast period. The report titled “Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global electronic nose (e-nose)market in terms of market segmentation by technology type, by end-user and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global electronic nose (e-nose) market which includes company profiling of Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-Nose, Electronic Sensor technology, The eNose Company, Scent Science Corporation, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Scentsational Technologies and Scensive Technology. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global electronic nose (e-nose) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

