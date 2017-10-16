Construction 2017 Market in APAC Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.23 % and Forecast to 2019
About Construction Market in APAC
The construction sector plays a critical role in developing a country's economy. The construction market is segmented into three segments on the basis of sectors: Infrastructure construction sector, non-residential construction sector, and residential construction sector. The construction market in APAC is the fastest growing construction market worldwide. With rapid growth in the construction industry in the emerging markets of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the construction market in APAC is expected to retain its position as the leading and largest construction market in the world.
Technavio's analysts forecast the construction market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 % over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the construction market in APAC for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the GDP of APAC and the contribution of construction investment to the GDP. A detailed segmentation of the construction market in APAC by key leading countries is also provided. The report provides forecasts of investments in the construction market in the leading countries in the region for 2015-2019. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors and a brief description of the other prominent vendors. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.
Key Regions
• China
• India
• Indonesia
• Singapore
• Vietnam
Key Vendors
• China State Construction Engineering
• Jaya Konstruksi Manggala Pratama
• Koh Brothers Group
• Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction
Other Prominent Vendors
• China Communications Construction
• Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering and Construction
• Song Da Construction
• WIKA
Market Driver
• Rapid Urbanization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Shortage of Skilled Workforce
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Increase in Number of PPP Schemes
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.1.1 Glossary
03.2 Project Portfolio
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Industry Overview
06.1 Global Construction Market
06.2 Construction Market in APAC
07. Market Landscape
07.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.2 Five Forces Analysis
08. Key Leading Countries
08.1 China
08.2 India
08.3 Indonesia
08.4 Singapore
08.5 Vietnam
09. Vendor Selection Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.1.1 Key News
16.2 Other Prominent Vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 China State Construction Engineering
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Business Segmentation
17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
17.1.5 Business Strategy
17.1.6 Recent Developments
17.1.7 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Jaya Konstruksi
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.2.6 SWOT Analysis
17.3 L&T
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.3.6 Business Strategy
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.8 SWOT Analysis
17.4 Koh Brothers
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Overview
17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.6 SWOT Analysis
17.5 PetroVietnam Construction
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Overview
17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.5.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.5.5 Recent Developments
17.5.6 SWOT Analysis
18. Other Reports in this Series
Continued…….
