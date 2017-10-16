Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Construction 2017 Market in APAC Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.23 % and Forecast to 2019

The report provides in depth study of “Construction” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Market Analysis And Forecast

About Construction Market in APAC 
The construction sector plays a critical role in developing a country's economy. The construction market is segmented into three segments on the basis of sectors: Infrastructure construction sector, non-residential construction sector, and residential construction sector. The construction market in APAC is the fastest growing construction market worldwide. With rapid growth in the construction industry in the emerging markets of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the construction market in APAC is expected to retain its position as the leading and largest construction market in the world.

Technavio's analysts forecast the construction market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 % over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the construction market in APAC for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the GDP of APAC and the contribution of construction investment to the GDP. A detailed segmentation of the construction market in APAC by key leading countries is also provided. The report provides forecasts of investments in the construction market in the leading countries in the region for 2015-2019. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors and a brief description of the other prominent vendors. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

Key Regions 
• China 
• India 
• Indonesia 
• Singapore 
• Vietnam

Key Vendors 
• China State Construction Engineering 
• Jaya Konstruksi Manggala Pratama 
• Koh Brothers Group 
• Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction

Other Prominent Vendors 
• China Communications Construction 
• Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering and Construction 
• Song Da Construction 
• WIKA

Market Driver 
• Rapid Urbanization 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge 
• Shortage of Skilled Workforce 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend 
• Increase in Number of PPP Schemes 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
      03.1.1 Glossary 
    03.2 Project Portfolio 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Industry Overview 
    06.1 Global Construction Market 
    06.2 Construction Market in APAC 
07. Market Landscape 
    07.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.2 Five Forces Analysis 
08. Key Leading Countries 
    08.1 China 
    08.2 India 
    08.3 Indonesia 
    08.4 Singapore 
    08.5 Vietnam 
09. Vendor Selection Criteria 
10. Market Growth Drivers 
11. Drivers and their Impact 
12. Market Challenges 
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
14. Market Trends 
15. Trends and their Impact 
16. Vendor Landscape 
    16.1 Competitive Scenario 
      16.1.1 Key News 
    16.2 Other Prominent Vendors 
17. Key Vendor Analysis 
    17.1 China State Construction Engineering 
      17.1.1 Key Facts 
      17.1.2 Business Overview 
      17.1.3 Business Segmentation 
      17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 
      17.1.5 Business Strategy 
      17.1.6 Recent Developments 
      17.1.7 SWOT Analysis 
    17.2 Jaya Konstruksi 
      17.2.1 Key Facts 
      17.2.2 Business Overview 
      17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 
      17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      17.2.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.3 L&T 
      17.3.1 Key Facts 
      17.3.2 Business Overview 
      17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 
      17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      17.3.6 Business Strategy 
      17.3.7 Recent Developments 
      17.3.8 SWOT Analysis 
    17.4 Koh Brothers 
      17.4.1 Key Facts 
      17.4.2 Business Overview 
      17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.4.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.5 PetroVietnam Construction 
      17.5.1 Key Facts 
      17.5.2 Business Overview 
      17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.5.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.5.5 Recent Developments 
      17.5.6 SWOT Analysis 
18. Other Reports in this Series 
 Continued…….

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
