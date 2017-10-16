Construction 2017 Market in APAC Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.23 % and Forecast to 2019

The report provides in depth study of “Construction” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

About Construction Market in APAC

The construction sector plays a critical role in developing a country's economy. The construction market is segmented into three segments on the basis of sectors: Infrastructure construction sector, non-residential construction sector, and residential construction sector. The construction market in APAC is the fastest growing construction market worldwide. With rapid growth in the construction industry in the emerging markets of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the construction market in APAC is expected to retain its position as the leading and largest construction market in the world.

Technavio's analysts forecast the construction market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 % over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the construction market in APAC for 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the GDP of APAC and the contribution of construction investment to the GDP. A detailed segmentation of the construction market in APAC by key leading countries is also provided. The report provides forecasts of investments in the construction market in the leading countries in the region for 2015-2019. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors and a brief description of the other prominent vendors. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

Key Regions

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Singapore

• Vietnam

Key Vendors

• China State Construction Engineering

• Jaya Konstruksi Manggala Pratama

• Koh Brothers Group

• Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction

Other Prominent Vendors

• China Communications Construction

• Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering and Construction

• Song Da Construction

• WIKA

Market Driver

• Rapid Urbanization

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Shortage of Skilled Workforce

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Increase in Number of PPP Schemes

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.1.1 Glossary

03.2 Project Portfolio

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Industry Overview

06.1 Global Construction Market

06.2 Construction Market in APAC

07. Market Landscape

07.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.2 Five Forces Analysis

08. Key Leading Countries

08.1 China

08.2 India

08.3 Indonesia

08.4 Singapore

08.5 Vietnam

09. Vendor Selection Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.2 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 China State Construction Engineering

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation

17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

17.1.5 Business Strategy

17.1.6 Recent Developments

17.1.7 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Jaya Konstruksi

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.2.6 SWOT Analysis

17.3 L&T

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.3.6 Business Strategy

17.3.7 Recent Developments

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Koh Brothers

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Overview

17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.4.6 SWOT Analysis

17.5 PetroVietnam Construction

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Overview

17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.5.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.5.5 Recent Developments

17.5.6 SWOT Analysis

18. Other Reports in this Series

Continued…….

