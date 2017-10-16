Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Strategy, Growth and Analysis 2017 – 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Water Treatment Chemicals ” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
3M Company 
GE Water and Process Technologies 
Honeywell International Inc. 
Solvay SA 
The Dow Chemical Company 
ITT 
Buckman Laboratories International Inc. 
Pentair plc 
BWA Water Additives 
Calgon Carbon Corporation 
Albemarle Corporation

By types, the market can be split into 
Hardness 
Total Dissolved Solids 
PH Value 
Alkalinity

By Application, the market can be split into 
Distillation Systems 
Filtration Methods 
Water Softeners 
Disinfection Methods 
Reverse Osmosis Systems 
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table Of Contents

Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
1.1.1 Definition of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
1.1.2 Specifications of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
1.2 Classification of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
1.2.1 Hardness 
1.2.2 Total Dissolved Solids 
1.2.3 PH Value 
1.2.4 Alkalinity 
1.3 Applications of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
1.3.1 Distillation Systems 
1.3.2 Filtration Methods 
1.3.3 Water Softeners 
1.3.4 Disinfection Methods 
1.3.5 Reverse Osmosis Systems 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology

….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 
8.1 3M Company 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 3M Company 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 3M Company 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 GE Water and Process Technologies 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 GE Water and Process Technologies 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 GE Water and Process Technologies 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Honeywell International Inc. 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Honeywell International Inc. 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Honeywell International Inc. 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Solvay SA 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Solvay SA 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Solvay SA 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 The Dow Chemical Company 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 The Dow Chemical Company 2016 Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Business Region Distribution Analysis 

 Continued…….

