Argentina Upstream Industry Market 2017- Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

Argentina Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Argentina Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report”

"Argentina Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report - Reformist Macri Government Liberalizing Oil and Gas Prices", presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Argentina’s upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state’s take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Argentina’s upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope

- Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Argentina

- Assessment of the current fiscal regime’s state take and attractiveness to investors

- Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

- Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

- Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

- Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

- Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Argentina

Key points to buy

- Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Argentina’s upstream oil and gas sector

- Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry

- Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the country’s upstream sector

- Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2. Regime Overview

3. State Take Assessment

4. Key Fiscal Terms

5. Regulation and Licensing

6. Outlook

7. Appendix

..CONTINUED

