Service Station Retailing Lithuania Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

"Service Station Retailing in Lithuania 2017", a Sector Report by provides an executive-level overview of the Lithuanian service station market today, with values and volumes up to 2017. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the fuel market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from service station retail databases. It provides: National Fuel Volumes and Values. Breakdown of the top five fuel retailers shop, car wash, company owned, motorway and unmanned sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country.

Total fuel consumption in Lithuania increased by 2.6% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Viada has the largest service station network, at 112 sites, amounting to 12.7% of the national network. The top five fuel retailers in Lithuania accounted for 81.7% of the number of service station shops in the country. The total number of service stations with a car wash in Lithuania increased by 6.0% to 230 sites as retailers invested in additional wash facilities.

Table of Content: Key Points

Service Station Competitor Overview

Service Station Market Overview

Competitor ranking in 2015 compared to 2016

Market Size - Viada

Market Size - Circle K

Market Size - Baltic Petroleum

Market Size - Neste

Market Size - Ventus Nafta (PKN Orlen)

Service Station Shop Network

Service Station Shops - Viada

Service Station Shops - Circle K

Service Station Shops - Baltic Petroleum

Service Station Shops - Neste

Service Station Shops - Ventus Nafta (PKN Orlen)

Service Station Car Wash Network

Service Station Car Wash - Viada

Service Station Car Wash - Circle K

Service Station Car Wash - Baltic Petroleum

Service Station Car Wash - Neste

Service Station Car Wash - Ventus Nafta (PKN Orlen)

…Continued

