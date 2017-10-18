IT Governance’s supplier Vigilant Software releases new online tool to help organisations simplify data mapping

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading compliance software developer Vigilant Software has released its latest online tool to help organisations with their EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance projects.

The GDPR requires organisations that conduct high-risk data processing activities to carry out data protection impact assessments. This means that organisations will need to understand the flow of data from concept to delivery in order to implement measures to mitigate the risks of a data breach.

Vigilant Software’s Data Flow Mapping Tool is a Cloud-based application that simplifies and standardises the creation of data flow maps. The tool will help organisations:

• Create the data processing records required by Article 30 of the GDPR;

• Identify exactly how and where personal data is processed inside and outside the organisation;

• Identify inadequacies in the application of the six data processing principles; and

• Embed data protection by design and by default.

The Data Flow Mapping Tool helps businesses get a thorough understanding of the personal data they process and why, where it is held and how it is transferred. It also makes it easy to create data flow maps, which can be reviewed, revised and updated as and when required.

The main benefits:

• Gain full visibility over the flow of personal data.

• Identify parts of your processes that require additional data protection measures.

• Identify and eliminate process inefficiencies.

• Update the map as and when changes are made to a process.

• Save time creating consistent visual representations of your data flows.

• Produce a version-controlled report that compiles information from your data flow.

The Data Flow Mapping Tool is available on a subscription basis and the annual licence covers up to five users.

To find out how your organisation can benefit from this new tool and arrange a free one-to-one demonstration, contact our team by calling 00 800 48 484 484 or clicking here.



