Laser-Beam Welding Machine Market 2017 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
This report studies Laser-Beam Welding Machine in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
ALPHA LASER GmbH
Bielomatik
Branson Ultrasonics
CMF Groupe
Control Laser
Farley Laserlab
FIAB
IPG Photonics
Laserstar Technologies
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
AC/DC
Single Phase
Three Phase
By Application, the market can be split into
Automobile Manufacturing
Powder Metallurgy
Electronics Industry
Biomedical
Welding Materials
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Industry Overview of Laser-Beam Welding Machine
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Laser-Beam Welding Machine
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Laser-Beam Welding Machine
4 Global Laser-Beam Welding Machine Overall Market Overview
5 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Regional Market Analysis
6 Global 2012-2017E Laser-Beam Welding Machine Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Global 2012-2017E Laser-Beam Welding Machine Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Laser-Beam Welding Machine
8.1 ALPHA LASER GmbH
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 ALPHA LASER GmbH 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 ALPHA LASER GmbH 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Bielomatik
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Bielomatik 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Bielomatik 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Branson Ultrasonics
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Branson Ultrasonics 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Branson Ultrasonics 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 CMF Groupe
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 CMF Groupe 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 CMF Groupe 2016 Laser-Beam Welding Machine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Control Laser
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
