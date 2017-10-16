Maxthon Backed New Cryptocurrency LivesToken (LVT) Launches Private Sale And Bounty Program
Users' daily Internet using behavior like account registration, content creating, browsing, commenting, sharing, and online shopping all generated value for businesses. But the users themselves did not receive any material reward. The emergence of the Symbiosism Chain is aiming to solve this problem by putting all Internet applications together to form an economic system. Users using applications that accessed to this system will be given material reward in the form of LivesToken (LVT) based on their online behaviors on a daily basis according to dynamic algorithm. On the other hand, users who possessed LVT can use it in the Symbiosism system to purchase value-added services. This could ultimately achieve the common benefits for both businesses and users.
The private crowdsale started a while ago and people can easily subscribe their preferred amount of LVT at http://www.lives.one/ with special discounts now. With Maxthon Browser's endorsement on technical support and resources, Symbiosism Chain is likely to be the first blockchain project that comes with a real and steady product but not just a concept. Plus, being the first business to participate in the Symbiosism system, Maxthon Browser itself can bring a lot of global users to the project to facilitate its maturity and prosperity. Thus, it's highly likely for the Symbiosism Chain issued cryptocurrency LivesToken (LVT) to increase steadily in value.
Besides, Symbiosism Chain also launched LivesToken Bounty Program to promote the token crowdsale by sending a certain amount of LivesToken to promoters as an incentive. Specific details of the program can be found at https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2210156.0.
About Maxthon & Symbiosism Chain
Founded in 2005, Maxthon is a global software company that develops state-of-the-art web browsers that give users a seamless browsing experience across multiple platforms. Maxthon browsers are used each month by more than 100 million people in 140 countries around the globe.
The Symbiosism Chain is a new blockchain project created by Jeff Chen, founder of Maxthon Browser, and its team. Its goal is to create a new business model based on the blockchain technology to achieve mutual improvement and common growth for both users and businesses. It can also solve the problem of user value realization by issuing a cryptocurrency LivesToken (LVT) to compensate the quantified value that users generated from their behaviors on the Internet.
More information about Symbiosism Chain and LivesToken's private crowdsale can be found at: http://www.lives.one/
More information about Maxthon can be found at: http://www.maxthon.com/
