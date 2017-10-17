Data Flow Mapping Tool helps organizations simplify GDPR compliance and ISO 27001 ISMS implementation

WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading compliance software developer Vigilant Software has released its latest online tool to help organizations with their EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance projects and ISO 27001-compliant information security management system (ISMS) implementation.

Alan Calder, the founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “The Data Flow Mapping Tool is a Cloud-based application designed to simplify and standardize the creation of data flow maps for organizations worldwide. The constantly evolving cyber threat landscape and the soon to be enforced GDPR means that organizations will be required to take a ‘privacy-by-design’ approach and map the flow of data from concept to delivery.”

Organizations that provide products and services into the EU and carry out high-risk data processing will be required to conduct data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) as part of GDPR compliance. This makes understanding the flow of data from concept to delivery a necessity.

The Data Flow Mapping Tool is designed to help organizations establish how personal data is processed, implement data processing records in line with Article 30 of the GDPR, identify inadequacies in the application of the six data processing principles, and embed data protection by design and by default in their processes.

The tool makes it easy to create data flow maps, which can be reviewed, revised, and updated when required. It also helps businesses get a thorough understanding of the personal data they process and why, where it is held, and how it is transferred.

The main benefits:

• Understand the flow of personal data.

• Identify processes that require additional data protection measures.

• Identify and eliminate process inefficiencies.

• Update the map as and when changes are made.

• Save time creating consistent visual representations of your data flows.

• Produce a version-controlled report that compiles information from your data flow.

The Data Flow Mapping Tool is available on a subscription basis and the annual license covers up to five users.

