Recent Market Study Explore Global Movies & Entertainment industry Growth Analysis In Coming Years

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Movies & Entertainment Global Industry Almanac”

Global Movies & Entertainment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

- The movies & entertainment market consists of both producers and distributors of entertainment formats, such as movies and music.

- The movie box office segment is valued as the revenues received by box offices from total annual admissions.

- The music & video segment covers retail sales of prerecorded music singles, CDs, VCDs, DVDs and Blue-Ray disks, and paid downloadable music and video.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates.

- The global movies & entertainment market had total revenues of $80,985.6m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% between 2012 and 2016.

- The box office segment was the market's most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $41,746.4m, equivalent to 51.5% of the market's overall value.

- While many of the mature markets such as the US and countries in western Europe are seeing decline, there are a number of markets that are seeing good growth. For example, in the Asia-Pacific region growth is largely being driven by countries such as China, South Korea, and India.

