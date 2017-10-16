Service Station Retailing Greece Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Service Station Retailing Greece Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

"Service Station Retailing in Greece 2017", a Sector Report provides an executive-level overview of the Greek service station market today, with values and volumes up to 2017. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the fuel market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from service station retail databases. It provides: National Fuel Volumes and Values. Breakdown of the top five fuel retailers shop, car wash, company owned, motorway and unmanned sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country.

Total fuel consumption in Greece decreased by 4.4% in 2016 compared to the previous year. EKO (Hellenic) has the largest service station network, at 929 sites, amounting to 14.4% of the national network. The top five fuel retailers in Greece accounted for 60.2% of the number of service station shops in the country. The total number of service stations with a car wash in Greece increased by 0.4% to 3,576 sites as retailers invested in these facilities.

Scope

Table of Content: Key Points

Service Station Competitor Overview

Service Station Market Overview

Competitor ranking in 2015 compared to 2016

Market Size - EKO (Hellenic)

Market Size - BP (Hellenic)

Market Size - Shell (Coral)

Market Size - AVIN

Market Size - Aegean

Service Station Shop Network

Service Station Shops - EKO (Hellenic)

Service Station Shops - BP (Hellenic)

Service Station Shops - Shell (Coral)

Service Station Shops - AVIN

Service Station Shops - Aegean

Service Station Car Wash Network

Service Station Car Wash - EKO (Hellenic)

Service Station Car Wash - BP (Hellenic)

Service Station Car Wash - Shell (Coral)

Service Station Car Wash - AVIN

Service Station Car Wash - Aegean

Appendix

…Continued

