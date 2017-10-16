Retailing in Bulgaria Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

Retailing in Bulgaria

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Service Station Retailing in Bulgaria”

"Service Station Retailing in Bulgaria 2017", a Sector Report by provides an executive-level overview of the Bulgarian service station market today, with values and volumes up to 2017. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the fuel market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from service station retail databases. It provides: National Fuel Volumes and Values. Breakdown of the top five fuel retailers shop, car wash, company owned, motorway and unmanned sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country.

Total fuel consumption in Bulgaria increased by 14.8% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Petrol Bulgaria has the largest service station network, at 360 sites, amounting to 12.6% of the national network. The total number of service stations with a shop declined by 1.0% to 1,260 sites. Eko Elda (Hellenic) has the largest number of service stations with a car wash in the country, at 25 sites, amounting to 17.6% of the national network.

Scope

