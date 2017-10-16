Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cosmetic Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

Global Cosmetic Market       

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” 2017-2022 Global and Japan Cosmetic Market Analysis Report “Research To Its Database.

This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Cosmetic market's development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Cosmetic market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.

The major players include 
L'OREAL(France) 
OLAY(US) 
Maybelline(US) 
Herborist(China) 
NIVEA(Germany) 
Missha(Korea) 
Pechoin(China) 
LANEIGE(Korea) 
INOHERB(China) 
KANS(China) 
LaMer(US) 
Helena Rubinstein(Australia) 
EsteeLauder(US) 
SK-II(Japan) 
LANCOME(France) 
Guerlain(France) 
Clarins(France) 
Sulwhasoo(Korea) 
WHOO(Korea) 
ElizabethArden(US) 
sisley(France) 
MaxFactor(US) 
BobbiBrown(US) 
Clinique(US) 
SHISEIDO(Japan) 
M.A.C(Canada) 
Biotherm(France) 
IPSA(Japan) 
ShuUemra(Japan) 
Avene(France)

           

Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions: 
Asia Pacific 
Japan 
Tokyo 
Yokohama 
Osaka 
Nagoya 
Others 
China 
Korea 
India 
Others 
Europe 
France 
Germany 
United Kingdom 
Italy 
Russia 
Others 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Latin America 
Brazil 
Mexico 
Others 
Southeast Asia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Vietnam 
Myanmar 
Thailand 
Indonesia 
Philippines 
Others 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Iran 
UAE 
Turkey 
Israel 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Others

On the basis of product, the Cosmetic market is primarily split into 
By Gender 
Female 
Male 
General 
Others 
By Effect Classification 
Clean Type 
Skin Care Type 
Basic Type 
Beauty Type 
Efficacy Type 
By Dosage Classification 
Liquid 
Emulsion 
Powder 
Block 
Oily 
By Functional Classification 
Hair Supplies 
Skin Care Products 
Cosmetics 
Finger Nail Supplies 
Aromatic Products 
By Suitable for Skin 
Any Skin 
Oily 
Dry 
Sensitivity 
Others

Key Applications 
Skin with Cosmetics 
Hair Cosmetics 
Beauty Cosmetics 
Special Function Cosmetics

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

2017-2022 Global and Japan Cosmetic Market Analysis Report 
1 Cosmetic Overview 


2 Global and Japan Cosmetic Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers 

3 Global and Japan Cosmetic Sales and Revenue by Regions (2012-2017) 

4 Global and Japan Cosmetic Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data 
4.1 L'OREAL(France) 
4.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.1.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.1.2.1 Product A 
4.1.2.2 Product B 
4.1.3 L'OREAL(France) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.2 OLAY(US) 
4.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.2.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.2.2.1 Product A 
4.2.2.2 Product B 
4.2.3 OLAY(US) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.3 Maybelline(US) 
4.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.3.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.3.2.1 Product A 
4.3.2.2 Product B 
4.3.3 Maybelline(US) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.4 Herborist(China) 
4.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.4.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.4.2.1 Product A 
4.4.2.2 Product B 
4.4.3 Herborist(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.5 NIVEA(Germany) 
4.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.5.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.5.2.1 Product A 
4.5.2.2 Product B 
4.5.3 NIVEA(Germany) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.6 Missha(Korea) 
4.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.6.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.6.2.1 Product A 
4.6.2.2 Product B 
4.6.3 Missha(Korea) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.7 Pechoin(China) 
4.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.7.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.7.2.1 Product A 
4.7.2.2 Product B 
4.7.3 Pechoin(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.8 LANEIGE(Korea) 
4.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.8.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.8.2.1 Product A 
4.8.2.2 Product B 
4.8.3 LANEIGE(Korea) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.9 INOHERB(China) 
4.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.9.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.9.2.1 Product A 
4.9.2.2 Product B 
4.9.3 INOHERB(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.10 KANS(China) 
4.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
4.10.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification 
4.10.2.1 Product A 
4.10.2.2 Product B 
4.10.3 KANS(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017) 
4.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
4.11 LaMer(US) 
4.12 Helena Rubinstein(Australia) 
4.13 EsteeLauder(US) 
4.14 SK-II(Japan) 
4.15 LANCOME(France) 
4.16 Guerlain(France) 


……..CONTINUED

 

