Cosmetic Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022
Global Cosmetic Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” 2017-2022 Global and Japan Cosmetic Market Analysis Report “Research To Its Database.
This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Cosmetic market's development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Cosmetic market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.
The major players include
L'OREAL(France)
OLAY(US)
Maybelline(US)
Herborist(China)
NIVEA(Germany)
Missha(Korea)
Pechoin(China)
LANEIGE(Korea)
INOHERB(China)
KANS(China)
LaMer(US)
Helena Rubinstein(Australia)
EsteeLauder(US)
SK-II(Japan)
LANCOME(France)
Guerlain(France)
Clarins(France)
Sulwhasoo(Korea)
WHOO(Korea)
ElizabethArden(US)
sisley(France)
MaxFactor(US)
BobbiBrown(US)
Clinique(US)
SHISEIDO(Japan)
M.A.C(Canada)
Biotherm(France)
IPSA(Japan)
ShuUemra(Japan)
Avene(France)
Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:
Asia Pacific
Japan
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
China
Korea
India
Others
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Myanmar
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Others
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Turkey
Israel
Egypt
South Africa
Others
On the basis of product, the Cosmetic market is primarily split into
By Gender
Female
Male
General
Others
By Effect Classification
Clean Type
Skin Care Type
Basic Type
Beauty Type
Efficacy Type
By Dosage Classification
Liquid
Emulsion
Powder
Block
Oily
By Functional Classification
Hair Supplies
Skin Care Products
Cosmetics
Finger Nail Supplies
Aromatic Products
By Suitable for Skin
Any Skin
Oily
Dry
Sensitivity
Others
Key Applications
Skin with Cosmetics
Hair Cosmetics
Beauty Cosmetics
Special Function Cosmetics
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
2017-2022 Global and Japan Cosmetic Market Analysis Report
1 Cosmetic Overview
2 Global and Japan Cosmetic Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers
3 Global and Japan Cosmetic Sales and Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)
4 Global and Japan Cosmetic Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data
4.1 L'OREAL(France)
4.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.1.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.1.2.1 Product A
4.1.2.2 Product B
4.1.3 L'OREAL(France) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.2 OLAY(US)
4.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.2.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.2.2.1 Product A
4.2.2.2 Product B
4.2.3 OLAY(US) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.3 Maybelline(US)
4.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.3.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.3.2.1 Product A
4.3.2.2 Product B
4.3.3 Maybelline(US) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.4 Herborist(China)
4.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.4.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.4.2.1 Product A
4.4.2.2 Product B
4.4.3 Herborist(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.5 NIVEA(Germany)
4.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.5.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.5.2.1 Product A
4.5.2.2 Product B
4.5.3 NIVEA(Germany) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.6 Missha(Korea)
4.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.6.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.6.2.1 Product A
4.6.2.2 Product B
4.6.3 Missha(Korea) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.7 Pechoin(China)
4.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.7.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.7.2.1 Product A
4.7.2.2 Product B
4.7.3 Pechoin(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.8 LANEIGE(Korea)
4.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.8.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.8.2.1 Product A
4.8.2.2 Product B
4.8.3 LANEIGE(Korea) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.9 INOHERB(China)
4.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.9.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.9.2.1 Product A
4.9.2.2 Product B
4.9.3 INOHERB(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.10 KANS(China)
4.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
4.10.2 Cosmetic Product Category, Application and Specification
4.10.2.1 Product A
4.10.2.2 Product B
4.10.3 KANS(China) Cosmetic Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)
4.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
4.11 LaMer(US)
4.12 Helena Rubinstein(Australia)
4.13 EsteeLauder(US)
4.14 SK-II(Japan)
4.15 LANCOME(France)
4.16 Guerlain(France)
……..CONTINUED
