HyGIeaCare® Patients’ Satisfaction and Willingness to Repeat Drive Adoption
4,064 patients - 95.5% had a “Really Good”/“Good” experience, 96% were likely to recommend and 94% would choose HyGIeaCare® for their next prepAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. today announced that a poster with data from a retrospective review of 4,064 patients who underwent pre-colonoscopy preparation with HyGIeaCare colon irrigation prep was presented today at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the ACG (The American College of Gastroenterology).
Patients who received colon irrigation preparation were asked to complete a survey online after their treatment was completed where they were asked to rate their experience with colon irrigation prep as being “Really Good, Good, Bad, or Really Bad”.
Patients ranged in age from 24 - 87 years old (mean age 62). 33% were male and 67% female.
Past medical history was significant for: Celiac = 9; Diabetes = 113; IBS = 131; Intestinal obstruction = 19; Ulcerative colitis = 37; Rectal cancer = 4.
42% of patients had a history of prior traditional oral purgatory preparation.
Patients had very good experiences with HyGIeaCare - 95.5% had a “Really Good” or “Good” experience, 96% were likely to recommend the colon preparation to a friend or colleague, and 94% would choose HyGIeaCare® for their next colonoscopy preparation.
The Poster was submitted by Harish K. Gagneja MD, Parth Parekh MD, Dawn Burleson RN, and David Johnson MD and was accepted for presentation at the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG 2017 taking place on October 13 – 18, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center - Orlando, Florida. Hygieacare is exhibiting at booth #740 at this conference.
“HyGIeaCare’s patients have shared with us that our prep is very well tolerated and that they would choose HyGIeaCare® for their next colonoscopy and thus will be more likely to undergo colonoscopy and continue to adhere to recommendations for necessary repeat procedures, screening and/or surveillance.” said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc. " Therefore, HyGIeaCare may have a role in reducing the cost burden and patient-related risk factors associated with duplicate procedures.”
About American College of Gastroenterology
More than 13,750 physicians from 86 countries are members of the ACG. Through annual scientific meetings, The American Journal of Gastroenterology, regional postgraduate training courses and research grants, the ACG provides its members with the most accurate and up-to-date scientific information on digestive health and the etiology, symptomatology and treatment of GI disorders. ACG’s advocacy in the public policy arenas, and the work of the ACG’s 22 committees have made tremendous strides with many premiere accomplishments to improve the future of clinical gastroenterology and the quality of care available to patients with GI conditions and diseases, today. The information exchange and training acquired through College membership provide physicians with the knowledge necessary to offer the most effective patient care and to meet the challenges of today’s changing health care system. For more information - http://gi.org/media/about-acg/
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and CEO -- founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world -- partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and procedure exclusively to the GI world.
The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through a chain of HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.
