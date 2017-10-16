Artificial Intelligence Market 2017 US Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector to grow at a CAGR of 47.50% during the period 2017-2021.
PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
US Artificial Intelligence Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2017-2021 “Research To Its Database.
Artificial intelligence analyzes huge data sets at granular levels. These data can potentially help both students and mentors who are involved in the developmental and personalized education process. Irrespective of the subject, these solutions have capabilities to create personalized learning profiles for students. The technology helps educators to develop optimized learning processes for every student.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through sales of artificial intelligence software-based products and complementary services to customers in the education market.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095071-artificial-intelligence-market-in-the-us-education-sector-2017-2021
The Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cognii
• IBM
• Nuance Communications
• Quantum Adaptive Learning
Other prominent vendors
• ALEKS
• Blackboard
• DreamBox Learning
• Jenzabar
• Microsoft
• Pearson
Market driver
• Growing collaboration among vendors and institutions.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Steering cognition developments.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Artificial intelligence services through mobile devices.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095071-artificial-intelligence-market-in-the-us-education-sector-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by end-user
Artificial intelligence market in US higher education sector
Artificial intelligence market in US K-12 education sector
PART 07: Market segmentationÂ by model
Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by model
Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by learner model
Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by pedagogical model
Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by domain model
PART 08: Market drivers
Rise in inclusion of intelligent adaptive learning (IAL)
Upsurge in ITS
Growing collaboration among vendors and institutions
Leveraging on available devices and infrastructure
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
Budget limitations
Steering cognition developments
Issues related to ITS
Sustainability issues
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Artificial intelligence-empowered educational games
Artificial intelligence services through mobile devices
Assists collaborative learning model
Facilitates better course designing activities
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Competitive benchmarking
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
Cognii
IBM
Quantum Adaptive Learning
………..CONTINUED
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here