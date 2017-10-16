Artificial Intelligence Market 2017 US Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector to grow at a CAGR of 47.50% during the period 2017-2021.

US Artificial Intelligence Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2017-2021 “Research To Its Database.

Artificial intelligence analyzes huge data sets at granular levels. These data can potentially help both students and mentors who are involved in the developmental and personalized education process. Irrespective of the subject, these solutions have capabilities to create personalized learning profiles for students. The technology helps educators to develop optimized learning processes for every student.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through sales of artificial intelligence software-based products and complementary services to customers in the education market.

The Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cognii

• IBM

• Nuance Communications

• Quantum Adaptive Learning

Other prominent vendors

• ALEKS

• Blackboard

• DreamBox Learning

• Jenzabar

• Microsoft

• Pearson

Market driver

• Growing collaboration among vendors and institutions.

Market challenge

• Steering cognition developments.

Market trend

• Artificial intelligence services through mobile devices.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by end-user

Artificial intelligence market in US higher education sector

Artificial intelligence market in US K-12 education sector

PART 07: Market segmentationÂ by model

Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by model

Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by learner model

Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by pedagogical model

Artificial intelligence market in US education sector by domain model

PART 08: Market drivers

Rise in inclusion of intelligent adaptive learning (IAL)

Upsurge in ITS

Growing collaboration among vendors and institutions

Leveraging on available devices and infrastructure

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

Budget limitations

Steering cognition developments

Issues related to ITS

Sustainability issues

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Artificial intelligence-empowered educational games

Artificial intelligence services through mobile devices

Assists collaborative learning model

Facilitates better course designing activities

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Competitive benchmarking

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

Cognii

IBM

Quantum Adaptive Learning

………..CONTINUED