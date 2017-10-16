Payments in Turkey Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2023

Payments in Turkey Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

"Payments in Turkey 2017: What Consumers Want?", report examines the consumer payments market in Turkey, considering payment cards, online payments, P2P payments, and newer payment technologies such as mobile wallets and contactless. The report also examines the main regulatory players overseeing the market.

The Turkish payments market continues to witness significant change as it aims to become a cashless society by 2023. Although payment cards still play an important role, new payment technologies will continue to develop, with mobile payments expected to play a significant role in driving an increased level of electronic payment adoption in the Turkish market. In addition, modernization of the payments infrastructure that took place over the last five-year period, as well as recent amendments to regulation, which relaxed restrictions on credit card and consumer loan instalment payment plans will impact on consumer indebtedness.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Analyzes consumer attitudes to financial services by lifestage.

- Analyzes the major payment card types in terms of both card holding and usage.

- Identifies the major competitors in card issuing and how their position in the market has changed over the last five years.

- Considers consumer attitudes towards P2P tools, mobile payment tools, and contactless cards, and how companies in Turkey are deploying these tools to meet customer needs.

- Explores the online payment market in Turkey by merchant type and payment tool, as well as providing a five-year forecast for the development of the market.

- Card penetration and turnover per card is higher in Turkey than for most of its peers indicating that consumer awarness about electronic payments is positive in Turkey.

- Conventional instruments dominate the e-commerce market in 2016. However, banks and mobile operators launching new applications, and rising consumer confidence are gradually driving alternative payments in Turkey.

- Turkey has a well-developed payment infrastructure, with one POS terminal for every 48 individuals, highest among its peers, thus supporting electronic payments growth.

- Understand the key facts and figures in the consumer payments market in Turkey.

- Learn what trends drive consumer behavior at the macro level and plan your strategy accordingly.

- Find out what products the major competitors are launching in the market.

- Discover consumer sentiments towards various payment tools in the Turkish market and use this knowledge to inform product design.

