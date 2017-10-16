Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Video Intercom Devices Highlights Market Size, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Video Intercom Devices” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Video Intercom Devices Market Analysis And Forecast

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Video Intercom Devices in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Aiphone 
Panasonic 
Honeywell 
Entryvue 
Legrand 
Fermax 
Samsung 
TCS 
Urmet 
Commax 
Guangdong Anjubao 
Comelit Group 
MOX 
Zicom 
Aurine Technology 
Leelen Technology 
WRT Security System 
Siedle 
Nippotec 
Fujiang QSR 
ShenZhen SoBen 
Zhuhai Taichuan 
Sanrun Electronic 
2N 
Kocom 
Shenzhen Competition 
Quanzhou Jiale

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Analog Type 
IP Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Residential Use 
Commercial Use 
Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Video Intercom Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Video Intercom Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Video Intercom Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Video Intercom Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Video Intercom Devices, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Video Intercom Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Intercom Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

 Table Of Contents

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Video Intercom Devices Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Analog Type 
1.2.2 IP Type 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Residential Use 
1.3.2 Commercial Use 
1.3.3 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Aiphone 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Aiphone Video Intercom Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Panasonic 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Panasonic Video Intercom Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Honeywell 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Honeywell Video Intercom Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Entryvue 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Entryvue Video Intercom Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Legrand 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Legrand Video Intercom Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

