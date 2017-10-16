North American Savory Snacks Sector Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans 2021

North American Savory Snacks Sector

"Opportunities in the North American Savory Snacks Sector" brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the North America Savory Snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, health & wellness analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

North America, the largest global market for Savory Snacks, accounted for a value share of 37.6% in 2016 and is forecast to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016-2021. Factors such as rising disposal income, long working hours of millennials, busy lifestyle and indulgence of new flavors are driving the North America Savory Snacks sector. Of the seven markets, Processed Snacks emerged the largest market with a value share of 42.8% in 2016. Rising concerns over lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes and a highly competitive sector are the major growth inhibitors. Lay`s, Doritos, Cheetos, Pringles, and Planters are the leading brands in the North America Savory Snacks sector. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the dominant distribution channel in the North America Savory Snacks sector.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the North American Savory Snacks sector. It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size and growth analysis by markets

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of Savory Snacks by markets across different countries in the North American region.

- Countries analysis: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of three countries in North America based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Savory Snacks sector during 2011-2021. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of Savory Snacks in 2016. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering Savory Snacks with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in North America region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global Savory Snacks sector in 2016. It covers five distribution channels - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers, Dollar Stores and others that include - Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs, and General retailers, Department Stores, Vending machines, & Others

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2016) and growth analysis (during 2011-2021) for various packaging materials, pack type, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Savory Snacks.

Key points to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Table of Contents

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis )

3. Growth potential by countries in North America

4. Market size and growth analysis

5. Country Profiles

6. Success Stories

7. Company and Brand Analysis

8. Health & Wellness Analysis

9. Key Distribution Channels

10. Key Packaging Formats

11. Challenges and Future Outlook

12. Appendix

..CONTINUED

