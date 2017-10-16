Eyeglasses 2017 Global Market – Trends, Key Players, Sales, Supply, Consumption - Analysis to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
This report studies Eyeglasses in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Luxottica Group S.p.A.
Essilor International
Grand Vision
Carl Zeiss AG
Hoya Corporation
De Rigo S.p.A.
Indo Internacional
Safilo Group S.p.A.
Johnson & Johnson
CIBA Vision
CooperVision
GBV
Marchon
Fielmann AG
Bausch & Lomb
Charmant
TEK Optical Canada
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Spctacles
Sunglasses
Contact Lenses
By Application, the market can be split into
Young Adults
Adults
Mature Adults
Seniors
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
