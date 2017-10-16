Data Center Construction 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.34% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the data center construction market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.

US Data Center Construction Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Data Center Construction Market in the US 2017-2021 “Research To Its Database.

A data center is a centralized storehouse, physical or virtual, for remote storage, and processing of data and information. Data centers constitute the backbone of essential business operations. There is a significant amount of growth in enterprise applications worldwide because of the use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. Enterprises are focusing on the construction of green data centers to reduce power consumption and their impact on the environment. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, as well as general construction services. Data center certifications have grown in importance, especially for colocation and managed hosting service providers, to attract customers.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the data center construction market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the investments made in new data centers and the renovation of existing ones.

The Data Center Construction Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Corgan Associates

• DPR Construction

• Fluor

• Gensler

• HDR

• Holder Construction Group

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Turner Construction

• Page Southerland Page

• Vanderweil Engineers

Other prominent vendors

• AECOM

• AKF Group

• Balfour Beatty

• Carlson Design Construct

• Clune Construction Company

• Fortis Construction

• Gilbane

• Hensel Phelps Construction

• HITT Contracting

• Integrated Design Group

• JE Dunn Construction

• McGough

• Merrick & Company

• Mortenson Construction

• Pepper Construction

• Skanska

• Structure Tone

• Whiting-Turner

• Wendel

Market driver

• Tax incentives for data centers and reduction in electricity cost.

Market challenge

• Rise in construction and installation costs.

Market trend

• Increase in the purchase of renewable energy sources.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by construction

• Electrical construction

• General construction

• Mechanical construction

PART 07: Market segmentation by electrical construction

• UPS

• Generators

• Transfer switches and switchgears

• Rack PDU

• Other electrical installations

PART 08: Market segmentation by mechanical segmentation

• Cooling solutions

• Racks

• Others

PART 09: Market segmentation by tier standards

• Tier 1 and Tier 2

• Tier 3

• Tier 4

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 12: Market trends

• Increase in the purchase of renewable energy sources

• Growing need for edge data center facilities

• Escalating need for DCIM and automation

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

………..CONTINUED