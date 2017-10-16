PAGE International Screenwriting Awards Unveils 2017 Winners

PAGE Awards presents Grand Prize to screenwriter Kendall Courtney Klein

Prizes Go to Writers from Six Continents

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PAGE International Screenwriting Awards announced its 2017 winners today, and the list includes writers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Kenya, Mexico, Pakistan, Sweden and the U. S.

This year’s $25,000 Grand Prize was awarded to Kendell Courtney Klein for her biopic "Jane," the story of the young Jane Goodall. Klein is an AFI graduate and is represented by WME and Plattform. In addition, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prizes were presented to writers in each of the contest’s 10 genre categories.

A record high of 6,364 scripts were submitted to the PAGE Awards contest this year, and over the course of five rounds of competition, the scripts were judged by a total of 94 industry professionals. This year’s judges included producers, literary representatives, script consultants, and production executives from such companies as Fuzzy Door Productions, Infinitum Nihil, BET, Good+Fear, Zero Gravity, UTA, Peck Entertainment, Bellevue Productions, Echo Lake, Madhouse, UP TV, Lee Stobby Entertainment, Unofficially Unlimited, Beach Pictures, and many others.

Jason Clark, president of Fuzzy Door Productions, which produces projects for Seth MacFarlane said, "This was the first time we read for PAGE, and we were impressed by the strong writing and compelling stories." Margaret French Isaacs of Infinitum Nihil, the company headed by actor Johnny Depp, remarked "All of the scripts were extremely well-executed and highly commercial ideas." "The originality and diversity of the stories being told by these writers from all over the world is incredibly impressive," said Julie Pacino of Unofficially Unlimited.

Founded in 2003, the PAGE Awards consistently ranks as one of the top screenwriting contests in the world and is recommended by HuffPost, The AFW and Script Reader Pro, among others. Unlike most other contests, entrants can choose between 10 genres and their scripts are not judged against entries in different categories.

Kristin Overn, founder and executive director of the PAGE Awards, said about the 2017 competition, "It’s extremely exciting to see entries from over 80 foreign countries and winners from six continents this year – making the 'international' part of our name very accurate. There is so much talent out there waiting to connect with Hollywood gatekeepers, and we’re very proud to help make that happen for so many writers."

PAGE has helped many of its winning writers launch successful screenwriting careers. From its past winners, 142 scripts have been optioned, 97 projects produced, and 104 writers have been hired for staff positions and open writing assignments so far. Past winners have gone to write films and TV shows such as "The Accountant," "Maggie," "The Judge," "Mayhem," "The Walking Dead" (AMC), "Bates Motel" (A&E), "The Flash" (CW), and "Ozark" (Netflix). Submissions for the 2018 competition open December 1, 2017 at www.pageawards.com.

Here is a complete list of the 2017 winners of the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards:

GRAND PRIZE

JANE

Kendell Courtney Klein

Toluca Lake, California



ACTION/ADVENTURE

Gold Prize

WHITE TIGER

Jasmer Towner

London, England

Silver Prize

INTERSTATE

Kevin Jones

Olympia, Washington

Bronze Prize

A FEW GOOD FELONS

Joel Strunk

Union, Maine



COMEDY

Gold Prize

HOMER'S ODYSSEY

Alex Drummond

Los Angeles, California

Silver Prize

THE BEGINNING OF THE END AND THE END

David Lambertson

Fountain Valley, California

Bronze Prize

THIRD WHEEL

Maggie Behrens & Berlyn Lee

Portland, Oregon

DRAMA

Gold Prize

MALCOLM X & JFK

Clifford Yost

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Silver Prize

THE ORTONS

June Escalante

Norwalk, California

Bronze Prize

SOPHIE & VALENTINA

Lucy Luna

Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico



FAMILY FILM

Gold Prize

BURAQ

Maazin Kamal

Karachi, Pakistan

Silver Prize

ROBOMUTT

A.T. Schultz

Valley Stream, New York

Bronze Prize

CHRISTMAS FOREVER HOME

Jody Thompson

Vancouver, BC, Canada



HISTORICAL FILM

Gold Prize

RUNNING A THOUSAND MILES

Jennifer Grand

West Hollywood, California

Silver Prize

WYLER

Michael Moskowitz

Huntington Beach, California

Bronze Prize

HIDDEN

Jon Smith & Ian Masters

Nairobi, Kenya



SCIENCE FICTION

Gold Prize

THE CAVALIER

Chris Dennis

Pleasant View, Tennessee

Silver Prize

TOWER 9

Ryan Lee

Los Angeles, California

Bronze Prize

PINOCCHIO WARS

Damian Knoll, Ryan Oyler & Jay Murphree

Winter Garden, Florida



THRILLER/HORROR

Gold Prize

THE DEAD FARANG

Brian Askew

Pasadena, California

Silver Prize

STAGE FOUR

Jerome Velinsky

Sydney, NSW, Australia

Bronze Prize

KILL OR CURE

Charlotte Cameron

London, England



SHORT FILM

Gold Prize

THE SCIENCE OF HAPPINESS

Huelah Lander

Vancouver, BC, Canada

Silver Prize

FOUND

Eduardo Hanson de Moura

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Bronze Prize

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST

Dimitri Neos

Arlington, Virginia



TV DRAMA PILOT

Gold Prize

THE GOLDEN CAGE

Oskar Nordmark

Stockholm, Sweden

Silver Prize

DAYS OF RAGE

Nathan Wilcoxen

Gurnee, Illinois

Bronze Prize

THRUST

Jill Hoppe

Pasadena, California



TV COMEDY PILOT

Gold Prize

DISORDER

Miley Tunnecliffe

Footscray, Victoria, Australia

Silver Prize

KILLING IT

Joanne Lee

Los Angeles, California

Bronze Prize

PROVOCATEUR

Ross Maloney & Jay Calhoun

Los Angeles, California



