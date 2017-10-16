PAGE International Screenwriting Awards Unveils 2017 Winners
Prizes Go to Writers from Six Continents
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PAGE International Screenwriting Awards announced its 2017 winners today, and the list includes writers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Kenya, Mexico, Pakistan, Sweden and the U. S.
This year’s $25,000 Grand Prize was awarded to Kendell Courtney Klein for her biopic "Jane," the story of the young Jane Goodall. Klein is an AFI graduate and is represented by WME and Plattform. In addition, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prizes were presented to writers in each of the contest’s 10 genre categories.
A record high of 6,364 scripts were submitted to the PAGE Awards contest this year, and over the course of five rounds of competition, the scripts were judged by a total of 94 industry professionals. This year’s judges included producers, literary representatives, script consultants, and production executives from such companies as Fuzzy Door Productions, Infinitum Nihil, BET, Good+Fear, Zero Gravity, UTA, Peck Entertainment, Bellevue Productions, Echo Lake, Madhouse, UP TV, Lee Stobby Entertainment, Unofficially Unlimited, Beach Pictures, and many others.
Jason Clark, president of Fuzzy Door Productions, which produces projects for Seth MacFarlane said, "This was the first time we read for PAGE, and we were impressed by the strong writing and compelling stories." Margaret French Isaacs of Infinitum Nihil, the company headed by actor Johnny Depp, remarked "All of the scripts were extremely well-executed and highly commercial ideas." "The originality and diversity of the stories being told by these writers from all over the world is incredibly impressive," said Julie Pacino of Unofficially Unlimited.
Founded in 2003, the PAGE Awards consistently ranks as one of the top screenwriting contests in the world and is recommended by HuffPost, The AFW and Script Reader Pro, among others. Unlike most other contests, entrants can choose between 10 genres and their scripts are not judged against entries in different categories.
Kristin Overn, founder and executive director of the PAGE Awards, said about the 2017 competition, "It’s extremely exciting to see entries from over 80 foreign countries and winners from six continents this year – making the 'international' part of our name very accurate. There is so much talent out there waiting to connect with Hollywood gatekeepers, and we’re very proud to help make that happen for so many writers."
PAGE has helped many of its winning writers launch successful screenwriting careers. From its past winners, 142 scripts have been optioned, 97 projects produced, and 104 writers have been hired for staff positions and open writing assignments so far. Past winners have gone to write films and TV shows such as "The Accountant," "Maggie," "The Judge," "Mayhem," "The Walking Dead" (AMC), "Bates Motel" (A&E), "The Flash" (CW), and "Ozark" (Netflix). Submissions for the 2018 competition open December 1, 2017 at www.pageawards.com.
Here is a complete list of the 2017 winners of the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards:
GRAND PRIZE
JANE
Kendell Courtney Klein
Toluca Lake, California
ACTION/ADVENTURE
Gold Prize
WHITE TIGER
Jasmer Towner
London, England
Silver Prize
INTERSTATE
Kevin Jones
Olympia, Washington
Bronze Prize
A FEW GOOD FELONS
Joel Strunk
Union, Maine
COMEDY
Gold Prize
HOMER'S ODYSSEY
Alex Drummond
Los Angeles, California
Silver Prize
THE BEGINNING OF THE END AND THE END
David Lambertson
Fountain Valley, California
Bronze Prize
THIRD WHEEL
Maggie Behrens & Berlyn Lee
Portland, Oregon
DRAMA
Gold Prize
MALCOLM X & JFK
Clifford Yost
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Silver Prize
THE ORTONS
June Escalante
Norwalk, California
Bronze Prize
SOPHIE & VALENTINA
Lucy Luna
Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico
FAMILY FILM
Gold Prize
BURAQ
Maazin Kamal
Karachi, Pakistan
Silver Prize
ROBOMUTT
A.T. Schultz
Valley Stream, New York
Bronze Prize
CHRISTMAS FOREVER HOME
Jody Thompson
Vancouver, BC, Canada
HISTORICAL FILM
Gold Prize
RUNNING A THOUSAND MILES
Jennifer Grand
West Hollywood, California
Silver Prize
WYLER
Michael Moskowitz
Huntington Beach, California
Bronze Prize
HIDDEN
Jon Smith & Ian Masters
Nairobi, Kenya
SCIENCE FICTION
Gold Prize
THE CAVALIER
Chris Dennis
Pleasant View, Tennessee
Silver Prize
TOWER 9
Ryan Lee
Los Angeles, California
Bronze Prize
PINOCCHIO WARS
Damian Knoll, Ryan Oyler & Jay Murphree
Winter Garden, Florida
THRILLER/HORROR
Gold Prize
THE DEAD FARANG
Brian Askew
Pasadena, California
Silver Prize
STAGE FOUR
Jerome Velinsky
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Bronze Prize
KILL OR CURE
Charlotte Cameron
London, England
SHORT FILM
Gold Prize
THE SCIENCE OF HAPPINESS
Huelah Lander
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Silver Prize
FOUND
Eduardo Hanson de Moura
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bronze Prize
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST
Dimitri Neos
Arlington, Virginia
TV DRAMA PILOT
Gold Prize
THE GOLDEN CAGE
Oskar Nordmark
Stockholm, Sweden
Silver Prize
DAYS OF RAGE
Nathan Wilcoxen
Gurnee, Illinois
Bronze Prize
THRUST
Jill Hoppe
Pasadena, California
TV COMEDY PILOT
Gold Prize
DISORDER
Miley Tunnecliffe
Footscray, Victoria, Australia
Silver Prize
KILLING IT
Joanne Lee
Los Angeles, California
Bronze Prize
PROVOCATEUR
Ross Maloney & Jay Calhoun
Los Angeles, California
