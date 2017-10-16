L.A. Christine's Renowned No 3 Berry Face Oil combined with Amazon Prime brings you more Finland Arctic Skincare Magic.
L.A. Christine's - All Natural Facial Oil has partnered with Amazon’s 2-day Prime shipping and award-winning customer service! (No Prime subscription required)BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A. Christine, announces it's newest online distribution partner Amazon Prime. Expanding it's customer base and reach, L.A. Christine's signature product No 3 Berry Face Oil is now combined with Amazon’s 2-day Prime shipping and award-winning customer service to bring you even more magic. (No Prime subscription required)
Established in 2012, based in Beverly Hills, CA, the luxury indie brand L.A. Christine began creating the finest all natural skincare products inspired by the Finnish origins of founder Lea Anne Christine Fulton. For centuries, Finland has been renowned for creating many of the world's most sought-after skin treatments. Saunas, spas, arctic berries, natural ingredients and other elements of a healthy lifestyle are at the center of both the Finnish culture and the L.A. Christine brand.
L.A. Christine’s signature product, No 3 Berry Face Oil, has garnered a cult following – for good reason! This incredible formula contains a proprietary blend of Arctic berries, featuring Finnish Lingonberry, Nordic Wild Raspberry and it’s exotic southern cousin Brazilian Açai Berry. It is adored by Hollywood makeup artists and beauty buffs around the globe. For immediately visible results and healthy radiant skin, there’s nothing like it!
About the product:
A TRULY BERRY-BASED FACE OIL: Unlike other oils that are plant-based, L.A. Christine Berry Face Oil is based on our unique blend of Finnish Lingonberry, Brazilian Acai Berry & Wild Raspberry; Non-greasy facial oil rich in vitamins & minerals
ANTIOXIDANTS TO THE RESCUE: With berries packed full of naturally effective antioxidants, this facial oil helps you deal with aging signs like wrinkles, dull skin, fine lines & more; Organic facial oil to neutralize free radicals
HOLISTIC SKINCARE: The goodness of berries in this face oil is supported by Sweet Almond, Apricot Seed & Sunflower Seed Oil to provide optimal hydration, nourishment & rejuvenation; Light formula, fast absorption, easy application
SAFER THAN EVER: L.A. Christine Berry Face Oil is features a 100% natural formula free of parabens, phthalates & other harsh chemicals; Allergy-safe, cruelty-free, clinically tested, dermatologist certified facial oil to suit all skin types
MADE IN AMERICA: Combining our Finnish heritage with peerless American manufacturing values, this Berry Face Oil brings the best of facial skincare to you; Give your face the finest treatment it really deserves
Recently, No 3 Berry Face Oil has been featured on CBS The Talk and NBC Extra television, the Golden Globes, Billboard Music Awards and Coachella Music Festival.
Your favorite blue bottle is now available via Amazon Prime!
