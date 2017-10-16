Philippines Oil & Gas Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Philippines Oil & Gas Industry by Type, Production and Exports Research Report Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Philippines Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Philippines. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Philippines till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country’s midstream sector.

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Reasons to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 5

2. Introduction 6

2.1. What is This Report About? 6

2.2. Market Definition 6

3. Philippines LNG Industry 8

3.1. Philippines LNG Industry, Regasification 8

3.1.1. Philippines LNG Industry, Regasification, Overview 8

3.1.2. Philippines LNG Industry, Total Regasification Capacity 8

3.2. Philippines LNG Industry, Regasification, Capacity by Major Companies 10

3.3. Philippines LNG Industry, Regasification, Capacity by Terminal 12

3.4. Philippines LNG Industry, Regasification Asset Details 13

3.4.1. Philippines LNG Industry, Regasification Planned Asset Details 13

4. Philippines Oil Storage Industry 23

4.1. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Key Data 23

4.2. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Overview 23

4.3. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations 23

4.3.1. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity 23

4.3.2. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area 25

4.4. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies 26

4.5. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal 28

4.6. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details 30

4.6.1. Philippines Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 30

5. Philippines Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 55

5.1. Philippines Oil Pipelines, Overview 55

…Continued

