Tequila 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.61% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global tequila market to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tequila Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Tequila Market 2017-2021 “Research To Its Database.

Tequila is made from the blue agave plant found in Mexico. Agave can be grown only in the following areas: Jalisco, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Guanajuato. However, blue agave is grown only in the Jalisco state of Mexico, which is used in the preparation of 100% tequila.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tequila market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

The Global Tequila Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Beam Suntory 
• Brown-Forman 
• Jose Cuervo 
• Patrón Spirits

Other prominent vendors 
• Camino Real 
• Compañía Tequilera Los Valores 
• Compañía Tequilera Hacienda La Capilla 
• PROXIMO SPIRITS 
• Sierra Tequila 
• Tequilera Corralejo 
• TEQUILA QUIOTE 
• Bluenectar Store 
• World Food and Bev Group

Market driver 
• Mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships. 
Market challenge 
• Campaigns against alcohol consumption. 
Market trend 
• New products based on tequila. 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 

PART 02: Scope of the report 

PART 03: Research Methodology 

PART 04: Introduction 
• Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Global alcoholic drinks market 
• Global tequila market 
• Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by product 
• Global premium tequila market 
• Global value tequila market 
• Global super premium tequila market 
• Global high-end premium tequila market 

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel 

PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
• Tequila market in Americas 
• Tequila market in EMEA 
• Tequila market in APAC 

PART 09: Key leading countries 
• US 
• Mexico 
• Germany 
• Canada 

PART 10: Market drivers 

PART 11: Impact of drivers 

PART 12: Market challenges 

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 14: Market trends 

PART 15: Vendor landscape 


Competitive scenario 
• Beam Suntory 
• Brown-Forman 
• JOSE CUERVO 
• Patrón Spirits International 
• Other prominent vendors 
………..CONTINUED

 

