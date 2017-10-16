Tequila 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.61% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global tequila market to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tequila Market

Description

Tequila is made from the blue agave plant found in Mexico. Agave can be grown only in the following areas: Jalisco, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Guanajuato. However, blue agave is grown only in the Jalisco state of Mexico, which is used in the preparation of 100% tequila.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tequila market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Tequila Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Beam Suntory

• Brown-Forman

• Jose Cuervo

• Patrón Spirits

Other prominent vendors

• Camino Real

• Compañía Tequilera Los Valores

• Compañía Tequilera Hacienda La Capilla

• PROXIMO SPIRITS

• Sierra Tequila

• Tequilera Corralejo

• TEQUILA QUIOTE

• Bluenectar Store

• World Food and Bev Group

Market driver

• Mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Market challenge

• Campaigns against alcohol consumption.

Market trend

• New products based on tequila.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global alcoholic drinks market

• Global tequila market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global premium tequila market

• Global value tequila market

• Global super premium tequila market

• Global high-end premium tequila market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Tequila market in Americas

• Tequila market in EMEA

• Tequila market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• Mexico

• Germany

• Canada

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape



Competitive scenario

• Beam Suntory

• Brown-Forman

• JOSE CUERVO

• Patrón Spirits International

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED