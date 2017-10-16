Tequila 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.61% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global tequila market to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Tequila Market
Description
Tequila is made from the blue agave plant found in Mexico. Agave can be grown only in the following areas: Jalisco, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Guanajuato. However, blue agave is grown only in the Jalisco state of Mexico, which is used in the preparation of 100% tequila.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tequila market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Tequila Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Beam Suntory
• Brown-Forman
• Jose Cuervo
• Patrón Spirits
Other prominent vendors
• Camino Real
• Compañía Tequilera Los Valores
• Compañía Tequilera Hacienda La Capilla
• PROXIMO SPIRITS
• Sierra Tequila
• Tequilera Corralejo
• TEQUILA QUIOTE
• Bluenectar Store
• World Food and Bev Group
Market driver
• Mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
Market challenge
• Campaigns against alcohol consumption.
Market trend
• New products based on tequila.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global alcoholic drinks market
• Global tequila market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global premium tequila market
• Global value tequila market
• Global super premium tequila market
• Global high-end premium tequila market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Tequila market in Americas
• Tequila market in EMEA
• Tequila market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
• US
• Mexico
• Germany
• Canada
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
• Beam Suntory
• Brown-Forman
• JOSE CUERVO
• Patrón Spirits International
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
