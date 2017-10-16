Iran South Pars Oil & Gas Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

Iran South Pars Oil & Gas Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Summary

Iran South Pars Phase 11 Project Panorama, latest release, presents a comprehensive overview of the asset. This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.

Scope

- Overview of the asset based on an analysis of the economic indicators

- Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return

- Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with analysis on the asset’s future outlook

- Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced

- Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability

- Individual valuations for equity holders

- Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors

Reasons to buy

- Understand the economic and non-economic factors that affect production of an asset

- Benefit from an asset valuation derived from detailed research and modeling by our analysts

- Basic view of various scenarios and its effect on the asset for risk or strategy planning

- Utilize the quantitative and qualitative evaluation to ascertain trends within the region to inform decision making

- Identify economic trends of an asset to determine investment requirements

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 2

2. Project Panorama 3

3. Project Update 4

4. Outlook 5

5. Asset Summary 6

6. Development Overview 10

7. Geology 11

8. Challenges 12

9. Reserves and Production 13

10. Economic Analysis 16

11. Appendix 19

11.1. Contact Us 19

11.2. Disclaimer 19

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Project Details 3

Table 2: Participation Overview 6

Table 3: Key Valuation Metrics 6

Table 4: Asset Valuation Metrics 8

Table 5: Cash Flow Summary 9

Table 6: Fiscal Take Summary 9

Table 7: Production Summary 14

Table 8: Production Data 14

Table 9: Project Cash Flow 18

1.2 List of Figures

Figure 1: Annual Cash Flow 7

Figure 2: Full Cycle Expenditure And Revenue Split 7

Figure 3: Remaining Expenditure And Revenue Split 8

Figure 4: NPV Sensitivity 8

Figure 5: Percentage NPV Difference 9

…Continued

