Warehousing 2017 China Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.19% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the warehousing market in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% over the period 2014-2019.

China Warehousing Market  

Description

Warehousing Market in China 2015-2019

management, and other SCM related services. In addition, they provide a wide range of value-added services such as assortment and grading, packaging and labeling, and shipping services. Warehousing services improve the efficacy of logistics by introducing new and innovative SCMs. 

Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the warehousing market in China for the forecast period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by the warehousing and storage service providers. 

Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/86077-warehousing-market-in-china-2015-2019

 

The Warehousing Market in China 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the warehousing market landscape in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors 
o China Chengtong Group 
o China Merchants Group 
o CMA Logistics 
o Kerry Logistics 
o Sinotrans & CSC Other Prominent Vendors 
o CEVA Logistics 
o China Ocean Shipping Group 
o Conestoga Cold Storage 
o Jiangsu Feiliks International Logistics 
o Kuehne + Nagel International 
o Logwin Logistics 
o Menlo worldwide Logistics 
o Nyk Logistics 
o Penske Logistics 
o Schneider Logistics 
o Shanghai Hengfu LogisticMarket Driver 
o Increased Demand for Outsourcing of Warehousing Services 
o For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket Challenge 
o Competitive Marketplace 
o For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket Trend 
o Adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems 
o For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey Questions Answered in this Report 
o What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
o What are the key market trends? 
o What is driving this market? 
o What are the challenges to market growth? 
o Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
o What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/86077-warehousing-market-in-china-2015-2019

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary 
List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape 
06.1 Market Overview 
Warehousing Solutions in China 
07.1 Multi-client and Single Importer Solution 
    07.2 Multi-client and Multi-importer Solution 
    07.3 Direct Import Solution 
Warehousing Market in China
    08.1 Warehousing Process 
    08.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Segmentation by Type of Warehouses
Buying Criteria 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact 
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
Market Trends 
Trends and their Impact 
Vendor Landscape 
17.1 Competitive Scenario 
      17.1.1 Key News 
    17.2 Key Leading Vendors 
    17.3 Other Prominent Vendors 
………..CONTINUED

