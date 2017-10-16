Warehousing 2017 China Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.19% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the warehousing market in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% over the period 2014-2019.

China Warehousing Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Warehousing Market in China 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

management, and other SCM related services. In addition, they provide a wide range of value-added services such as assortment and grading, packaging and labeling, and shipping services. Warehousing services improve the efficacy of logistics by introducing new and innovative SCMs.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the warehousing market in China for the forecast period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by the warehousing and storage service providers.

The Warehousing Market in China 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the warehousing market landscape in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

o China Chengtong Group

o China Merchants Group

o CMA Logistics

o Kerry Logistics

o Sinotrans & CSC Other Prominent Vendors

o CEVA Logistics

o China Ocean Shipping Group

o Conestoga Cold Storage

o Jiangsu Feiliks International Logistics

o Kuehne + Nagel International

o Logwin Logistics

o Menlo worldwide Logistics

o Nyk Logistics

o Penske Logistics

o Schneider Logistics

Shanghai Hengfu Logistic

o Increased Demand for Outsourcing of Warehousing Services

Competitive Marketplace

o Competitive Marketplace

Adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

o Adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Key Questions Answered in this Report

o What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

o What are the key market trends?

o What is driving this market?

o What are the challenges to market growth?

o Who are the key vendors in this market space?

o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

o What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

