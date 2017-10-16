Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market

Description

Global is defined as a software that brings an organization's real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/value and retrofit.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Aegis Limited

• Oracle

• Parsec Automation

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Rockwell Automation

• Invensys (Schneider Electric)

• Epicor Software Corporation

• GE

• QiSOFT

Market driver

• Need for enhanced decision-making systems

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled workforce

Market trend

• Growing demand for integrated solutions on a unified platform

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

