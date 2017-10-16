Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017-2021 “Research To Its Database.
Global is defined as a software that brings an organization's real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/value and retrofit.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Aegis Limited
• Oracle
• Parsec Automation
• SAP
Other prominent vendors
• Rockwell Automation
• Invensys (Schneider Electric)
• Epicor Software Corporation
• GE
• QiSOFT
Market driver
• Need for enhanced decision-making systems
Market challenge
• Lack of skilled workforce
Market trend
• Growing demand for integrated solutions on a unified platform
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global EMI market by discrete industries
• Global EMI market by process industries
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation
• EMI market in Americas
• EMI market in EMEA
• EMI market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Growing demand for integrated solutions on a unified platform
• Demand for cloud-based EMI
• Growth in Big Data Analytics
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• ABB
• Aegis Limited
• Oracle
• Parsec Automation
• SAP
………..CONTINUED
