Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017-2021 “Research To Its Database.

Global is defined as a software that brings an organization's real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/value and retrofit.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1184760-global-enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-market-2017-2021

 

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• ABB 
• Aegis Limited 
• Oracle 
• Parsec Automation 
• SAP 

Other prominent vendors 
• Rockwell Automation 
• Invensys (Schneider Electric) 
• Epicor Software Corporation 
• GE 
• QiSOFT 

Market driver 
• Need for enhanced decision-making systems 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Lack of skilled workforce

For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend 
• Growing demand for integrated solutions on a unified platform 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1184760-global-enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-market-2017-2021

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 

PART 02: Scope of the report 

PART 03: Research Methodology 

PART 04: Introduction 
• Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user 
• Market overview 
• Global EMI market by discrete industries 
• Global EMI market by process industries 

PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
• Geographical segmentation 
• EMI market in Americas 
• EMI market in EMEA 
• EMI market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework 

PART 09: Drivers and challenges 
• Market drivers 
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments 
• Market challenges 
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments 

PART 10: Market trends 
• Growing demand for integrated solutions on a unified platform 
• Demand for cloud-based EMI 
• Growth in Big Data Analytics 

PART 11: Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
• Other prominent vendors 

PART 12: Key vendor analysis 
• ABB 
• Aegis Limited 
• Oracle 
• Parsec Automation 
• SAP 

………..CONTINUED

email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

