Body-Worn Camera Market 2017 Europe Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Europe Body-Worn Camera Market       

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds" Europe Body-Worn Camera Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 "Research To Its Database.

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera in Europe Market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
TASER International (AXON) 
Digital Ally 
VIEVU 
Reveal 
Safety Innovations 
Panasonic 
Pinnacle Response 
PRO-VISION Video Systems 
Shenzhen AEE Technology 
Safety Vision LLC 
GoPro (Intrensic) 
Transcend Information 
Wolfcom Enterprises 
Veho (MUVI) 
10-8 Video Systems LLC 
Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology 
Pannin Technologies 
MaxSur

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
Germany 
UK 
France 
Russia 
Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Recording Type 
Recording and Live Streaming Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Local Police 
Special Law Enforcement Agencies 
Civil Usage

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Body-Worn Camera Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Recording Type 
1.2.2 Recording and Live Streaming Type 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Local Police 
1.3.2 Special Law Enforcement Agencies 
1.3.3 Civil Usage 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 TASER International (AXON) 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 TASER International (AXON) Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 TASER International (AXON) News 
2.2 Digital Ally 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Digital Ally Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 Digital Ally News 
2.3 VIEVU 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 VIEVU Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 VIEVU News 
2.4 Reveal 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Reveal Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Reveal News 
2.5 Safety Innovations 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Safety Innovations Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 Safety Innovations News 
2.6 Panasonic 
2.6.1 Profile 
2.6.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Type 1 
2.6.2.2 Type 2 
2.6.3 Panasonic Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.6.4 Business Overview 
2.6.5 Panasonic News 
2.7 Pinnacle Response 
2.7.1 Profile 
2.7.2 Body-Worn Camera Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Type 1 
2.7.2.2 Type 2 
2.7.3 Pinnacle Response Body-Worn Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.7.4 Business Overview 
2.7.5 Pinnacle Response News 

………..CONTINUED

