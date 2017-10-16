Automotive Lighting 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.62% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global automotive lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Lighting Market

Description

Lighting in an automobile is one of the major systems since it provides safety and convenience while driving. In the modern vehicles, it is an important styling aspect too. The automotive lighting system includes lighting and signaling devices located on the front, sides, and rear of a vehicle. The primary function of automotive lighting is to ensure visibility to the driver by illuminating the path ahead of the automobile. Lighting improves vehicle visibility by indicating the presence and position of the vehicle to others. Hence, automotive lighting systems are designed and developed as per the visibility spectrum and its perception by human eyes.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive lighting market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Automotive Lighting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Hella

• KOITO

• Magneti Marelli

• OSRAM

• Valeo

Other prominent vendors

• Federal-Mogul

• NEOLITE

• SL Corporation

• Varroc Group

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of ambient lighting in mid-premium and entry-level vehicles

Market challenge

• High cost of raw materials

Market trend

• Decline in time gap between introduction of each new lighting technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Global automotive xenon lighting market 2016-2021

• Global automotive LED lighting market 2016-2021

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Automotive interior lighting market 2016-2021

• Automotive exterior lighting market 2016-2021

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Automotive lighting market in APAC

• Automotive lighting market in Americas

• Automotive lighting market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Hella

• KOITO

• Magneti Marelli

• OSRAM

• Valeo

