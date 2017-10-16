Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Educational Baby Toys North America Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

North America Educational Baby Toys Market

Description

North America Educational Baby Toys Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Educational Baby Toys in North America Market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
LEGO 
Mattel 
Hasbro 
Bandai 
TAKARA TOMY 
Gigotoys 
MGA Entertainment 
Melissa & Doug 
Simba-Dickie Group 
Giochi Preziosi 
PLAYMOBIL 
Ravensburger 
Vtech 
Leapfrog 
Spin Master 
Safari 
BanBao 
Qunxing 
Goldlok Toys

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Activity toys 
Games and Puzzles 
Construction Toys 
Dolls and Accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Infant 
Age 1-2 
Age 3-4 
Other

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Educational Baby Toys Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Activity toys 
1.2.2 Games and Puzzles 
1.2.3 Construction Toys 
1.2.4 Dolls and Accessories 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Infant 
1.3.2 Age 1-2 
1.3.3 Age 3-4 
1.3.4 Other 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 LEGO 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Educational Baby Toys Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 LEGO Educational Baby Toys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 LEGO News 
2.2 Mattel 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Educational Baby Toys Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Mattel Educational Baby Toys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 Mattel News 
2.3 Hasbro 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Educational Baby Toys Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Hasbro Educational Baby Toys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 Hasbro News 
2.4 Bandai 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Educational Baby Toys Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Bandai Educational Baby Toys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Bandai News 
2.5 TAKARA TOMY 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Educational Baby Toys Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Educational Baby Toys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 TAKARA TOMY News 
2.6 Gigotoys 
2.6.1 Profile 
2.6.2 Educational Baby Toys Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Type 1 
2.6.2.2 Type 2 
2.6.3 Gigotoys Educational Baby Toys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.6.4 Business Overview 
2.6.5 Gigotoys News 

………..CONTINUED

 

