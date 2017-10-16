Office Presentation Material Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global presentation material market to grow at a CAGR of 2.36% during the period 2014-2019.
Global Office Presentation Material Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Office Presentation Material Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Office presentation materials include planning boards, wall boards, white boards, flipcharts and accessories, calendars, and year planners that are used on a regular basis in offices. They include merchandise used on an everyday basis, such as pens; pencils; markers/highlighters; business cards; envelopes; adhesives; files and folders; post-it notes; staples; paper clips; and equipment such as binders, punches, laminators, and staplers. These equipment are a vital part of everyday business activity.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global office presentation material market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of office presentation materials in the global market .The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
o APAC
o Europe
o Latin America
o MEA
o North America
The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top three vendors in the market. In addition, it discusses the key drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.
o 3M
o Office Depot
o StaplesOther Prominent Vendors
o Antalis
o Avery Dennison
o Best Buy
o Exacompta Clairefontaine
o United Stationers
o UPS storeMarket Driver
o Increase in Working Population
o For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket Challenge
o Increasing Competition
o For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket Trend
o Increasing Diversification in Product and Design
o For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey Questions Answered in this Report
o What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
o What are the key market trends?
o What is driving this market?
o What are the challenges to market growth?
o Who are the key vendors in this market space?
o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
o What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Global Office Supply Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Global Office Presentation Materials Market Overview
06.4 Market Size and Forecast
06.5 Five Forces Analysis
Geographical Segmentation
07.1 Global Office Presentation Materials Market by Geography
07.2 Office Presentation Materials Market in North America
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Office Presentation Materials Market in Europe
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Office Presentation Materials Market in APAC
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Office Presentation Materials Market in Latin America
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 Office Presentation Materials Market in MEA
07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.2 Market Vendor Analysis 2014
15.3 Other Prominent Vendors
………..CONTINUED
