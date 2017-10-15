Searching Prepaid Cell Phones

California Private Investigator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people continue to become more and more dependent upon their mobile phones, the more the phone becomes a valuable potential source of information for the private investigator. Most frequently, an investigation leads from a subject to his or her phone, which (under the correct legal circumstances) can yield an enormous amount of information about an individual.

The reverse situation also presents itself: the investigator has evidence of a call to or from an unknown person, and needs to know to whom the number belongs. Just as there used to be reverse phone directories, there is now a number of reverse look-up websites and apps that make it possible to connect a cell phone number with its owner. The reverse look-up system may not yield all the information an investigator might desire, but, in most circumstances, it is a fairly reliable means of obtaining basic information. As cell phones are linked to such things as the user’s address and, often, credit cards, much can be learned about a subject in this manner.

This approach runs into a snag where prepaid cell phones are concerned. As there are neither credit nor identity checks when someone takes out one of these prepaid devices, they are ideal for someone seeking to remain anonymous. When signing up for the phone, the user need provide only a name, a ZIP code, and an email address, all of which can be fictitious (although the email address needs to be valid.)

As a result, a reverse look-up of a prepaid cell phone may yield absolutely no information about the user, even in cases where the user isn’t trying to remain off the grid.

The most basic way to investigate a phone number is to enter it into a Web search engine. This usually turns up at least the service provider and the location of the number. (To test this out, I just ran a search on my own phone number using Google. The results were incorrect in both cases.) One’s next step would be to turn to a basic reverse look-up, and, then, if there appears to be more information, to pay for an in-depth search using one of the various online look-up services.

